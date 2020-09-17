THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : INVESTOR BRIEFING

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.17.1 please find attached a copy of a letter that has been sent to Thorney Opportunities Ltd shareholders today.

Date: 17 September 2020

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD (TOP) INVESTOR BRIEFING

Dear fellow shareholder

Following the release of TOP's financial results for the year ended 30 June 2020, I would like to extend to you a personal invitation to attend a virtual investor briefing, including some market commentary and interviews with two companies from the TOP portfolio, Austin Engineering Limited and Consolidated Operations Group Limited, at 9.00am on Wednesday 23 September 2020.

I will be interviewing Jim Walker, Chairman, Austin Engineering Ltd, and Andrew Bennett, Chief Executive Officer, Consolidated Operations Group Limited. Both Jim and Andrew will be providing a strategic update on their companies, how the businesses have managed through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as their outlook for FY2021 and beyond. I will give some insight as to why I continue to support their ambitions.

Austin Engineering Ltd designs and manufactures customised off-highway truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, tyre handlers and other ancillary products. It is a complete service provider through the product's life cycle, offering on and off-site repair and maintenance. Strategically located across five continents, the company has the largest global footprint of manufacturing facilities of any dedicated customised off-highway truck body and bucket provider.

Jim Walker is the Chairman of Austin Engineering Ltd with over 45 years of experience in the resources sector. He is currently Non-Executive Chairman of Australian Potash, Chairman of the Western Australia State Training Board, Non-Executive Chairman of the Mader Group and Deputy Chairman RAC Holdings (WA). Jim was formerly Non-ExecutiveChairman of Macmahon Holdings Limited, and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of WesTrac Pty Limited.

Consolidated Operations Group Limited is Australia's largest asset finance broking and aggregation group, and a trusted leader in SME and auto finance solutions. The group has two complementary businesses. Firstly, Finance Broking and Aggregation which, through its owned brokers and membership group, represents over $4.5 billion per annum of net asset finance. Secondly, the group's Commercial Equipment Financing business provides own-funded equipment finance to SMEs through an extensive distribution network.

Andrew Bennett has been Chief Executive Officer of Consolidated Operations Group Limited for over two years. Andrew has over 20 years experience in the non-bank finance sector, specialising in the securitisation of equipment leases, auto loans, commercial property mortgages and consumer loans.

