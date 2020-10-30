Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  ETF  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Thorney Opportunities Ltd    TOP   AU000000TOP2

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

(TOP)
SummaryChartsNewsStatistiquesComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Thorney Opportunities : ASIC Form 484 Share Cancellation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 12:35am EDT

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EBB82500

Lodgement date/time: 30-10-2020 14:59:47

Reference Id: 146421573

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

Australian Company Number (ACN)

080 167 264

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

Craig Antony Graham SMITH

Signature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete

Name

Craig Antony Graham SMITH

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed

30-10-2020

ASIC Form 484 Ref 14642157330/10/2020

Page 1 of 2

Form 484 - Change to company details

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTDACN080 167 264

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellation

Shares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation

ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares

Amount paid (cash

cancelled

or otherwise)

ORD

217000

103119.60

Earliest Date of

30-10-2020

cancellation

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class

Full title if not standard

Total number of

Total amount paid on

Total amount unpaid

code

shares

these shares

on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY SHARES

199167916

168978191.08

0.00

Earliest date of

30-10-2020

change

ASIC Form 484 Ref 14642157330/10/2020

Page 2 of 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 04:34:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
12:35aTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : ASIC Form 484 Share Cancellation
PU
10/21THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
10/20THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
10/16THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Becoming a substantial holder for QFE
PU
10/16THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
10/16THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : TOP letter to shareholders re AGM
PU
10/14THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for OVH
PU
10/14THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
10/08THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
10/08THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Net Tangible Asset Backing - September 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 -47,0 M -33,1 M -33,1 M
Net income 2020 -34,9 M -24,6 M -24,6 M
Net cash 2020 114 M 80,4 M 80,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,73x
Yield 2020 4,26%
Capitalization 104 M 72,6 M 73,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,5%
Technical analysis trends THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Waislitz Non-Executive Chairman
Ashok Peter Jacob Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Hilton Weiss Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Henry D. Lanzer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Craig Anthony Graham-Smith Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD-22.39%73
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.44%36 084
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED15.07%31 675
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-17.53%29 306
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-2.60%27 959
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-36.74%26 970
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group