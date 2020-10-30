Thorney Opportunities : ASIC Form 484 Share Cancellation

Australian Securities & Investments Commission
Electronic Lodgement
Document No. 7EBB82500
Lodgement date/time: 30-10-2020 14:59:47
Reference Id: 146421573
Form 484
Corporations Act 2001
Change to company details
|
Company details
|
Company name
|
|
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
|
|
Australian Company Number (ACN)
|
|
080 167 264
|
|
|
|
Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?
Name
Craig Antony Graham SMITH
Signature
This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.
I certify that the information in this form is true and complete
Name
Craig Antony Graham SMITH
Capacity
Secretary
Signature
Date signed
30-10-2020
ASIC Form 484 Ref 14642157330/10/2020
Form 484 - Change to company details
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTDACN080 167 264
C1 Cancellation of shares
|
Reason for cancellation
|
Shares cancellation details
Reason for cancellation
ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place
The cancelled shares are listed below:
|
|
Share class code
|
Number of shares
|
Amount paid (cash
|
|
|
|
|
cancelled
|
or otherwise)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ORD
|
217000
|
103119.60
|
|
|
|
Earliest Date of
|
30-10-2020
|
|
|
|
|
cancellation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C3 Change to share structure
The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.
|
|
Share class
|
Full title if not standard
|
Total number of
|
Total amount paid on
|
Total amount unpaid
|
|
code
|
|
shares
|
these shares
|
on these shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ORD
|
ORDINARY SHARES
|
199167916
|
168978191.08
|
0.00
|
|
Earliest date of
|
30-10-2020
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASIC Form 484 Ref 14642157330/10/2020
