THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD    TOP   AU000000TOP2

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

(TOP)
SummaryChartsNewsStatistiquesComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Thorney Opportunities : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

10/20/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

41 080 167 264

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-marketbuy-back

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

5 December 2019

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

Before previous

Previous day

day

4,374,314

42,000

4

Total consideration paid or

$2,599,954.56

$19,933.20

payable for the shares/units

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous

Previous day

day

5

If buy-back is an on-market

highest price

paid:

highest

price

paid:

buy-back

68.5 cents

47.5 cents

date: 14 January 2020

lowest

price

paid:

lowest price paid:

44.5

47.25 cents

cents

date: 18 May 2020

highest price allowed

under rule 7.33:

49.403 cents

Participation by directors

6 Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7 If the company/trust has 15,945,609 disclosed an intention to buy

back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

  1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

.................. Date: ........

21-Oct-2020......

(Director/Company secretary)

Print name:

.....CRAIG SMITH................................................

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2020 21:49:03 UTC

