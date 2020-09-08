Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - August 2020

Date: 8 September 2020
ASX Code: TOP
MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - AUGUST 2020
In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:
Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)
NTA current month
Before Tax
After Tax
31 August 2020
62.4 cents
62.6 cents
NTA current month
Before Tax
After Tax
31 July 2020
60.1 cents
61.3 cents
All figures are unaudited and approximate.
Notes:
The 31 August 2020 NTA figures shown above are after providing for the 1.27 cents per share fully franked dividend that is due and payable on 30 September 2020.
From 1 July 2020, the estimated corporate tax rate used in the NTA calculation is 26%. For the year ended 30 June 2020, the applicable corporate tax rate was 30%.
Please direct enquiries to: Craig Smith Company Secretary Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116
Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD ABN 41 080 167 264
Level 39, 55 Collins St. Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia
