Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  ETF  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Thorney Opportunities Ltd    TOP   AU000000TOP2

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

(TOP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/07
0.49 AUD   +2.08%
01:25aTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Net Tangible Asset Backing - August 2020
PU
09/07THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
08/31THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : ASIC Form 484 Share Cancellation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsStatistiquesComponents 
SummaryAll News

Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 01:25am EDT

Date: 8 September 2020

ASX Code: TOP

MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - AUGUST 2020

In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:

Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)

NTA current month

Before Tax

After Tax

31 August 2020

62.4 cents

62.6 cents

NTA current month

Before Tax

After Tax

31 July 2020

60.1 cents

61.3 cents

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

Notes:

The 31 August 2020 NTA figures shown above are after providing for the 1.27 cents per share fully franked dividend that is due and payable on 30 September 2020.

From 1 July 2020, the estimated corporate tax rate used in the NTA calculation is 26%. For the year ended 30 June 2020, the applicable corporate tax rate was 30%.

Please direct enquiries to: Craig Smith Company Secretary Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116

Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD ABN 41 080 167 264

Level 39, 55 Collins St. Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 05:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
01:25aTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Net Tangible Asset Backing - August 2020
PU
09/07THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
08/31THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : ASIC Form 484 Share Cancellation
PU
08/23THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for OVH
PU
08/17THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for COG
PU
08/16THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
08/11THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Net Tangible Asset Backing - July 2020
PU
08/06THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for ISU
PU
08/02THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
07/31THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for AS1
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 -47,0 M -34,2 M -34,2 M
Net income 2020 -34,9 M -25,4 M -25,4 M
Net cash 2020 114 M 83,0 M 83,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 97,9 M 71,3 M 71,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,7%
Technical analysis trends THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Waislitz Non-Executive Chairman
Ashok Peter Jacob Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Hilton Weiss Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Henry D. Lanzer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Craig Anthony Graham-Smith Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD-26.87%71
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.81%37 202
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.70%33 950
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED15.75%33 163
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-29.98%30 462
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.66%28 727
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group