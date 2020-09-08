Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - August 2020

Date: 8 September 2020

ASX Code: TOP

MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - AUGUST 2020

In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:

Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)

NTA current month Before Tax After Tax 31 August 2020 62.4 cents 62.6 cents

NTA current month Before Tax After Tax 31 July 2020 60.1 cents 61.3 cents

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

Notes:

The 31 August 2020 NTA figures shown above are after providing for the 1.27 cents per share fully franked dividend that is due and payable on 30 September 2020.

From 1 July 2020, the estimated corporate tax rate used in the NTA calculation is 26%. For the year ended 30 June 2020, the applicable corporate tax rate was 30%.

Please direct enquiries to: Craig Smith Company Secretary Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116

Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD ABN 41 080 167 264

Level 39, 55 Collins St. Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia