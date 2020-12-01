Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - November 2020

Date: 2 December 2020
ASX Code: TOP
MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - NOVEMBER 2020
In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:
Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)
|
NTA current month
|
Before Tax¹
|
After Tax¹
|
30 November 2020
|
73.2 cents
|
70.5 cents
|
NTA previous month
|
Before Tax¹
|
After Tax¹
|
31 October 2020
|
65.5 cents
|
65.2 cents
|
NTA end of last financial year
|
Before Tax
|
After Tax
|
30 June 2020
|
59.4 cents
|
61.0 cents
¹ Figures are unaudited and approximate.
Please direct enquiries to:
Craig Smith
Company Secretary
Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116
Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD ABN 41 080 167 264 Level 39, 55 Collins St. Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 22:56:02 UTC