THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD    TOP   AU000000TOP2

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

(TOP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/30
0.565 AUD   +0.89%
11/27THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : ASIC Form 484 Share Cancellation
PU
11/24THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for DCG
PU
11/18THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Results of TOP 2020 AGM
PU
Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - November 2020

12/01/2020 | 05:57pm EST
Date: 2 December 2020

ASX Code: TOP

MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - NOVEMBER 2020

In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:

Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)

NTA current month

Before Tax¹

After Tax¹

30 November 2020

73.2 cents

70.5 cents

NTA previous month

Before Tax¹

After Tax¹

31 October 2020

65.5 cents

65.2 cents

NTA end of last financial year

Before Tax

After Tax

30 June 2020

59.4 cents

61.0 cents

¹ Figures are unaudited and approximate.

Please direct enquiries to:

Craig Smith

Company Secretary

Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116

Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD ABN 41 080 167 264 Level 39, 55 Collins St. Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia

Financials
Sales 2020 -47,0 M -34,6 M -34,6 M
Net income 2020 -34,9 M -25,7 M -25,7 M
Net cash 2020 114 M 84,1 M 84,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,73x
Yield 2020 4,26%
Capitalization 113 M 82,7 M 82,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,4%
Technical analysis trends THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Waislitz Non-Executive Chairman
Ashok Peter Jacob Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Hilton Weiss Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Henry D. Lanzer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Craig Anthony Graham-Smith Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD-15.67%83
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED39.18%39 363
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-13.24%38 687
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.43%31 330
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-13.40%30 906
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-17.95%28 725
