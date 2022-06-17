Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. ETF
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. WisdomTree Cloud Computing UCITS ETF - Acc - USD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KLWD   IE00BJGWQN72

WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD

(KLWD)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-17 am EDT
26.27 USD   +2.62%
06/15Rakus Logs 33% Rise in May Sales
MT
06/09AMD flags slow market for PCs in 2022
RE
06/08UK financial regulators to directly oversee cloud services
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Macron aims for surge in number of French tech unicorns by 2030

06/17/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French President Macron visits the VivaTech conference in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron, who sees growth in the country's tech sector as crucial to his plans to boost the overall economy, said on Friday he was hoping for a surge in the number of French tech "unicorns" or start-ups by 2030.

Macron said he wanted the number of French technology unicorns to reach at least 100 by 2030, compared to 27 at present.

"What target am I fixing for us? To try to develop 10 tech giants in Europe, in the coming five years, and to increase the number of our unicorns to at least 100 by 2030, which is feasible," Macron told the Paris VivaTech conference.

Paris has traditionally lagged New York, California and also London in Europe as a technology and finance hub, but the French technology sector has recently notched up several high-profile fundraising rounds for some companies.

Macron's initial election as President in 2017 also coincided with the launch of the tech sector start-up site 'Station F' in Paris.

Earlier this year, French online bank Qonto raised 486 million euros ($508.8 million), technology and data management company Castor raised $23.5 million while Shift Technology last year closed a $220 million fund-raising round.

Macron also welcomed the fact that Paris has been home to some high-profile tech sector flotations.

French cloud computing company OVHCloud floated last year, while French music streaming platform Deezer is also planning a Paris stock market listing.

($1 = 0.9552 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Frances Kerry)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta


© Reuters 2022
All news about WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD
06/15Rakus Logs 33% Rise in May Sales
MT
06/09AMD flags slow market for PCs in 2022
RE
06/08UK financial regulators to directly oversee cloud services
RE
06/01Alibaba Cloud Adds Five Global Data Centers in Past Year
MT
06/01Wall Street Set to Open Higher
MT
06/01US Stock Futures Move Higher
MT
05/29China’s Telecom Industry Posts 8.8% Jump in January-April Revenue
MT
05/26MICHAEL DELL : Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware in $61 billion deal
RE
05/26SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Receive Another Boost on Thusday
MT
05/26HOCK TAN : Silver Lake's backing of dealmaking CEOs pays off
RE
More news
ETF Ratings by Trackinsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  More 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Chart WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD
Duration : Period :
WisdomTree Cloud Computing UCITS ETF - Acc - USD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Investment Themes
Asset Classes Equities
Geographical Zones North America
Sector Technology
Size All Caps
Weighting Schemes Equal Weight
Description
Index ETF BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud NTR Index - USD
Related indices
Currency USD
Management fees 0.4%
AuM (2022-05-10) 367.88 M USD
Provider WisdomTree
Features and characteristics
Jurisdiction Ireland
Structure Open-end Investment Company
Date of creation 2019-09-03
Dividend Policy Capitalization
Replication Method Direct (Physical)
Replication Model Full Replication
Heatmap :
AuM evolution (2022-05-10)
Last one 367.88 M USD
1-month 421.65 M USD
3 months 432.73 M USD
6 months 603.7 M USD
1-year 557.54 M USD
Technical analysis trends WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish