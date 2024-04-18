By Kimberley Kao

Oracle plans to invest more than $8 billion in Japan over the next decade to meet growing demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure in the world's fourth-largest economy.

The U.S. computer technology company said late Wednesday that the investment will enlarge the footprint of its cloud infrastructure business in Japan, and "significantly expand" its operations and support engineering teams to address digital sovereignty requirements in the country.

The Austin, Texas-based company, which currently operates separate cloud services in the U.S., U.K. and Australia, said the move would help governments and businesses across Japan to move sensitive workloads to its cloud and while embracing "sovereign AI solutions."

Write to Kimberley Kao at kimberley.kao@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-24 2236ET