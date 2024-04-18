14:26 ET -- Oracle is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The computer technology company plans to invest more than $8 billion over the next 10 years on cloud computing and AI infrastructure in Japan. Oracle said the investment will increase Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's footprint across Japan and help customers and partners address digital sovereignty requirements in Japan. Oracle plans to significantly expand operations and support engineering teams with Japan-based personnel.

Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-24 1441ET