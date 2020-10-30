First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund : Holdings as of 8/31/2020 0 10/30/2020 | 05:20pm EDT Send by mail :

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) Portfolio of Investments August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Shares Description Value COMMON STOCKS - BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COMPANIES - 96.5% Capital Markets - 96.5% 250,000 Ares Capital Corp. (a) $ 3,677,500 327,594 Barings BDC, Inc. (a) 2,666,615 412,427 BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. (a) 1,187,790 331,863 BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (a) 3,272,169 20,238 Capital Southwest Corp. (a) 298,713 25,408 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (a) 313,789 108,063 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (a) 1,720,363 250,000 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (a) 3,295,000 350,000 Hercules Capital, Inc. (a) 3,927,000 130,340 Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (a) 420,998 10,107 Main Street Capital Corp. (a) 305,939 23,335 Medley Capital Corp. (b) 367,526 377,564 New Mountain Finance Corp. (a) 3,771,864 287,084 OFS Capital Corp. (a) 1,334,941 50,000 Owl Rock Capital Corp. 617,000 20,000 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (a) 170,200 655,081 PennantPark Investment Corp. (a) 2,312,436 340,472 Portman Ridge Finance Corp. 398,352 121,751 Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (a) 2,142,818 195,709 Solar Capital Ltd. (a) 3,297,697 286,126 Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (a) 2,346,233 238,845 TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (a) 2,687,006 Total Common Stocks - Business Development Companies 40,531,949 (Cost $64,238,530) REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS - 5.9% Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts - 5.9% 108,500 Capstead Mortgage Corp. (a) 669,445 334,949 Two Harbors Investment Corp. (a) 1,825,472 Total Real Estate Investment Trusts 2,494,917 (Cost $4,776,193) Shares Description Value COMMON STOCKS - 2.3% Diversified Financial Services - 2.3% 4,500 Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., Class B (b) $ 981,180 (Cost $956,331) Total Investments - 104.7% 44,008,046 (Cost $69,971,054) (c) Outstanding Loan - (14.0)% (5,900,000) Net Other Assets and Liabilities - 9.3% 3,918,318 Net Assets - 100.0% $ 42,026,364 All or a portion of this security serves as collateral on the outstanding loan. Non-income producing security. Aggregate cost for financial reporting purposes approximates the aggregate cost for federal income tax purposes. As of August 31, 2020, the aggregate gross unrealized appreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of value over tax cost was $599,332 and the aggregate gross unrealized depreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of tax cost over value was $26,562,340. The net unrealized depreciation was $25,963,008. Valuation Inputs The Fund is subject to fair value accounting standards that define fair value, establish the framework for measuring fair value and provide a three-level hierarchy for fair valuation based upon the inputs to the valuation as of the measurement date. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are as follows: Level 1 - Level 1 inputs are quoted prices in active markets for identical investments.

Level 2 - Level 2 inputs are observable inputs, either directly or indirectly. (Quoted prices for similar investments, valuations based on interest rates and yield curves, or valuations derived from observable market data.)

Level 3 - Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs that may reflect the reporting entity's own assumptions about the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the investment. The inputs or methodologies used for valuing investments are not necessarily an indication of the risk associated with investing in those investments. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) Portfolio of Investments (Continued) August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) A summary of the inputs used to value the Fund's investments as of August 31, 2020 is as follows: Total Level 2 Level 3 Level 1 Significant Significant Value at Quoted Observable Unobservable 8/31/2020 Prices Inputs Inputs Common Stocks - Business Development Companies* $ 40,531,949 $ 40,531,949 $ - $ - Real Estate Investment Trusts* 2,494,917 2,494,917 - - Common Stocks* 981,180 981,180 - - Total Investments $ 44,008,046 $ 44,008,046 $ - $ - * See Portfolio of Investments for industry breakout. Attachments Original document

