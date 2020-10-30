Log in
FIRST TST SPEC F&F

(FGB)
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund : Holdings as of 8/31/2020

10/30/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) Portfolio of Investments

August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

Shares

Description

Value

COMMON STOCKS - BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

COMPANIES - 96.5%

Capital Markets - 96.5%

250,000

Ares Capital Corp. (a)

$

3,677,500

327,594

Barings BDC, Inc. (a)

2,666,615

412,427

BlackRock Capital Investment

Corp. (a)

1,187,790

331,863

BlackRock TCP Capital

Corp. (a)

3,272,169

20,238

Capital Southwest Corp. (a)

298,713

25,408

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (a)

313,789

108,063

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (a)

1,720,363

250,000

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (a)

3,295,000

350,000

Hercules Capital, Inc. (a)

3,927,000

130,340

Investcorp Credit Management

BDC, Inc. (a)

420,998

10,107

Main Street Capital Corp. (a)

305,939

23,335

Medley Capital Corp. (b)

367,526

377,564

New Mountain Finance Corp. (a)

3,771,864

287,084

OFS Capital Corp. (a)

1,334,941

50,000

Owl Rock Capital Corp.

617,000

20,000

PennantPark Floating Rate

Capital Ltd. (a)

170,200

655,081

PennantPark Investment

Corp. (a)

2,312,436

340,472

Portman Ridge Finance Corp.

398,352

121,751

Sixth Street Specialty Lending,

Inc. (a)

2,142,818

195,709

Solar Capital Ltd. (a)

3,297,697

286,126

Stellus Capital Investment

Corp. (a)

2,346,233

238,845

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Corp. (a)

2,687,006

Total Common Stocks -

Business Development

Companies

40,531,949

(Cost $64,238,530)

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS - 5.9%

Mortgage Real Estate

Investment Trusts - 5.9%

108,500

Capstead Mortgage Corp. (a)

669,445

334,949

Two Harbors Investment

Corp. (a)

1,825,472

Total Real Estate Investment

Trusts

2,494,917

(Cost $4,776,193)

Shares

Description

Value

COMMON STOCKS - 2.3%

Diversified Financial Services -

2.3%

4,500

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.,

Class B (b)

$

981,180

(Cost $956,331)

Total Investments - 104.7%

44,008,046

(Cost $69,971,054) (c)

Outstanding Loan - (14.0)%

(5,900,000)

Net Other Assets and

Liabilities - 9.3%

3,918,318

Net Assets - 100.0%

$

42,026,364

  1. All or a portion of this security serves as collateral on the outstanding loan.
  2. Non-incomeproducing security.
  3. Aggregate cost for financial reporting purposes approximates the aggregate cost for federal income tax purposes. As of August 31, 2020, the aggregate gross unrealized appreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of value over tax cost was $599,332 and the aggregate gross unrealized depreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of tax cost over value was $26,562,340. The net unrealized depreciation was $25,963,008.

Valuation Inputs

The Fund is subject to fair value accounting standards that define fair value, establish the framework for measuring fair value and provide a three-level hierarchy for fair valuation based upon the inputs to the valuation as of the measurement date. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are as follows:

  • Level 1 - Level 1 inputs are quoted prices in active markets for identical investments.
  • Level 2 - Level 2 inputs are observable inputs, either directly or indirectly. (Quoted prices for similar investments, valuations based on interest rates and yield curves, or valuations derived from observable market data.)
  • Level 3 - Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs that may reflect the reporting entity's own assumptions about the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the investment.

The inputs or methodologies used for valuing investments are not necessarily an indication of the risk associated with investing in those investments.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

A summary of the inputs used to value the Fund's investments as of August 31, 2020 is as follows:

Total

Level 2

Level 3

Level 1

Significant

Significant

Value at

Quoted

Observable

Unobservable

8/31/2020

Prices

Inputs

Inputs

Common Stocks -

Business

Development

Companies*

$ 40,531,949

$ 40,531,949

$ -

$ -

Real Estate Investment

Trusts*

2,494,917

2,494,917

-

-

Common Stocks*

981,180

981,180

-

-

Total Investments

$ 44,008,046

$ 44,008,046

$ -

$ -

* See Portfolio of Investments for industry breakout.

Disclaimer

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 21:19:05 UTC

