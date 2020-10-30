First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund : Holdings as of 8/31/2020
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) Portfolio of Investments
August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
Shares
Description
Value
COMMON STOCKS - BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
COMPANIES - 96.5%
Capital Markets - 96.5%
250,000
Ares Capital Corp. (a)
$
3,677,500
327,594
Barings BDC, Inc. (a)
2,666,615
412,427
BlackRock Capital Investment
Corp. (a)
1,187,790
331,863
BlackRock TCP Capital
Corp. (a)
3,272,169
20,238
Capital Southwest Corp. (a)
298,713
25,408
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (a)
313,789
108,063
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (a)
1,720,363
250,000
Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (a)
3,295,000
350,000
Hercules Capital, Inc. (a)
3,927,000
130,340
Investcorp Credit Management
BDC, Inc. (a)
420,998
10,107
Main Street Capital Corp. (a)
305,939
23,335
Medley Capital Corp. (b)
367,526
377,564
New Mountain Finance Corp. (a)
3,771,864
287,084
OFS Capital Corp. (a)
1,334,941
50,000
Owl Rock Capital Corp.
617,000
20,000
PennantPark Floating Rate
Capital Ltd. (a)
170,200
655,081
PennantPark Investment
Corp. (a)
2,312,436
340,472
Portman Ridge Finance Corp.
398,352
121,751
Sixth Street Specialty Lending,
Inc. (a)
2,142,818
195,709
Solar Capital Ltd. (a)
3,297,697
286,126
Stellus Capital Investment
Corp. (a)
2,346,233
238,845
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
Corp. (a)
2,687,006
Total Common Stocks -
Business Development
Companies
40,531,949
(Cost $64,238,530)
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS - 5.9%
Mortgage Real Estate
Investment Trusts - 5.9%
108,500
Capstead Mortgage Corp. (a)
669,445
334,949
Two Harbors Investment
Corp. (a)
1,825,472
Total Real Estate Investment
Trusts
2,494,917
(Cost $4,776,193)
Shares
Description
Value
COMMON STOCKS - 2.3%
Diversified Financial Services -
2.3%
4,500
Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.,
Class B (b)
$
981,180
(Cost $956,331)
Total Investments - 104.7%
44,008,046
(Cost $69,971,054) (c)
Outstanding Loan - (14.0)%
(5,900,000)
Net Other Assets and
Liabilities - 9.3%
3,918,318
Net Assets - 100.0%
$
42,026,364
All or a portion of this security serves as collateral on the outstanding loan.
Non-incomeproducing security.
Aggregate cost for financial reporting purposes approximates the aggregate cost for federal income tax purposes. As of August 31, 2020, the aggregate gross unrealized appreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of value over tax cost was $599,332 and the aggregate gross unrealized depreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of tax cost over value was $26,562,340. The net unrealized depreciation was $25,963,008.
Valuation Inputs
The Fund is subject to fair value accounting standards that define fair value, establish the framework for measuring fair value and provide a three-level hierarchy for fair valuation based upon the inputs to the valuation as of the measurement date. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are as follows:
Level 1 - Level 1 inputs are quoted prices in active markets for identical investments.
Level 2 - Level 2 inputs are observable inputs, either directly or indirectly. (Quoted prices for similar investments, valuations based on interest rates and yield curves, or valuations derived from observable market data.)
Level 3 - Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs that may reflect the reporting entity's own assumptions about the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the investment.
The inputs or methodologies used for valuing investments are not necessarily an indication of the risk associated with investing in those investments.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) Portfolio of Investments (Continued)
August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
A summary of the inputs used to value the Fund's investments as of August 31, 2020 is as follows:
Total
Level 2
Level 3
Level 1
Significant
Significant
Value at
Quoted
Observable
Unobservable
8/31/2020
Prices
Inputs
Inputs
Common Stocks -
Business
Development
Companies*
$ 40,531,949
$ 40,531,949
$ -
$ -
Real Estate Investment
Trusts*
2,494,917
2,494,917
-
-
Common Stocks*
981,180
981,180
-
-
Total Investments
$ 44,008,046
$ 44,008,046
$ -
$ -
* See Portfolio of Investments for industry breakout.
