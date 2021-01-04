Log in
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA ORD    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA ORD

(FP)
SummaryPerformanceChartsNewsComponentsFeatures and characteristicsOfficial Publications 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Fondul Proprietatea S A : Correction of details from the current report published on 30 December 2020

01/04/2021 | 11:36am EST
________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 99 of the Rule book of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Market Operator, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

Correction of details regarding the selection of brokers to provide brokerage services from the current report published on 30 December 2020 on the update regarding the Fund's buyback programmes

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager ("AIFM") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. ("Fund") would like to update shareholders and investors that in the current report published on 30 December 2020 on the update regarding the Fund's buyback programmes:

  • at point 2 "Start of the twelfth buyback programme", second paragraph, instead of "Following the evaluation of the offers submitted in the brokers' selection process, Auerbach Grayson and Swiss Capital have been selected to provide brokerage services for the eleventh buyback programme." should be read "Following the evaluation of the offers submitted in the brokers' selection process, Auerbach Grayson and Swiss Capital have been selected to provide brokerage services for the twelfth buyback programme."

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative

Report date:

4 January 2021

Name of the issuing entity:

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Registered office: 78-80Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number: Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600 Fax: + 40 21 200 9631

Email:

office@fondulproprietatea.ro

Internet:

www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:

18253260

Order number in the Trade Register:

J40/21901/2005

Subscribed share capital:

RON 3,749,282,292.08

Paid-up share capital:

RON 3,560,099,870.08

Number of shares in issue:

7,210,158,254

Number of paid shares:

6,846,345,904

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:

Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

GDRs on London Stock Exchange

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 16:35:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
