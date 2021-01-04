Fondul Proprietatea S A : Correction of details from the current report published on 30 December 2020

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 99 of the Rule book of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Market Operator, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

Correction of details regarding the selection of brokers to provide brokerage services from the current report published on 30 December 2020 on the update regarding the Fund's buyback programmes

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager ("AIFM") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. ("Fund") would like to update shareholders and investors that in the current report published on 30 December 2020 on the update regarding the Fund's buyback programmes:

at point 2 "Start of the twelfth buyback programme", second paragraph, instead of "Following the evaluation of the offers submitted in the brokers' selection process, Auerbach Grayson and Swiss Capital have been selected to provide brokerage services for the eleventh buyback programme." should be read " Following the evaluation of the offers submitted in the brokers' selection process, Auerbach Grayson and Swiss Capital have been selected to provide brokerage services for the twelfth buyback programme."

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative