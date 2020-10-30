First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund : Holdings as of 8/31/2020
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)
Portfolio of Investments
August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
Principal
Stated
Value
Description
Rate (a)
Maturity (b)
Value
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) - 140.8%
Aerospace & Defense - 1.1%
$ 3,712,543
Transdigm, Inc., Tranche G Refinancing TL, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.41%
08/22/24
$
3,520,196
Apparel Retail - 0.1%
300,110
Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp., Term Loan B-5, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1.91%
11/17/24
290,605
Application Software - 16.0%
1,513,751
CCC Information Services, Inc. (Cypress), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 3.00%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.00%
04/26/24
1,503,533
7,522,568
Hyland Software, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,
0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.00%
07/01/24
7,417,778
990,549
Internet Brands, Inc. (WebMD/MH Sub I, LLC), 2020 June New
Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.75%
09/15/24
978,792
3,972,266
Internet Brands, Inc. (WebMD/MH Sub I, LLC), Initial Term Loan,
3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.57%
09/13/24
3,865,253
6,103,970
McAfee, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 0.00% Floor .
3.91%
09/30/24
6,040,672
1,248,044
Micro Focus International (MA Financeco, LLC), Miami Escrow TL
B3, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.66%
06/21/24
1,188,762
8,427,782
Micro Focus International (MA Financeco, LLC), Seattle Spinco
TLB, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.66%
06/21/24
8,027,462
696,722
Qlik Technologies (Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.), 2019
Incremental Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 0.00% Floor . .
4.52%
04/26/24
689,755
6,194,229
Qlik Technologies (Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.), Term
Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.50%
04/26/24
6,147,773
16,197,469
SolarWinds Holdings, Inc., Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
02/05/24
15,969,732
660,772
Solera Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
03/03/23
648,680
379,906
Veeam Software Holdings Limited (VS Buyer, LLC), Term Loan B,
1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.41%
02/28/27
373,732
52,851,924
Auto Parts & Equipment - 3.0%
3,032,851
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1
Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.00%
04/06/24
2,946,202
5,816,720
Gates Global, LLC, Initial B-2 Dollar Term Loans, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
2.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.75%
03/31/24
5,741,278
2,484,825
Lumileds (Bright Bidco B.V.), Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR +
3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.57%
06/30/24
1,100,777
9,788,257
Broadcasting - 7.4%
1,116,320
Cumulus Media Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR +
3.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.82%
03/31/26
1,055,269
1,596,642
Diamond Sports Group, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
3.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.41%
08/23/26
1,347,167
1,082,941
E.W. Scripps Company, Term Loan B-2, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.66%
05/01/26
1,053,160
244,280
Entercom Media Corp. (CBS Radio), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.66%
11/17/24
230,112
1,026,182
Gray Television, Inc., Term C Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.66%
01/02/26
1,004,088
3,844,611
iHeartCommunications, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.16%
04/29/26
3,641,385
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)
Portfolio of Investments (Continued)
August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
Principal
Stated
Value
Description
Rate (a)
Maturity (b)
Value
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)
Broadcasting (Continued)
$ 6,682,609
Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Incremental Term Loan B-4, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
09/19/26
$
6,549,892
1,985,095
Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Mission Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.41%
01/17/24
1,937,115
7,735,971
Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Nexstar Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.41%
01/17/24
7,548,992
24,367,180
Building Products - 0.6%
1,988,158
Quikrete Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.66%
01/31/27
1,934,895
Cable & Satellite - 2.1%
2,242,620
Cablevision (aka CSC Holdings, LLC), March 2017 Term Loan
B-1, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.41%
07/17/25
2,161,325
4,772,727
Charter Communications Operating, LLC, Term Loan B1, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1.91%
04/30/25
4,691,782
6,853,107
Casinos & Gaming - 16.0%
6,981,400
Aristocrat Technologies, Inc., Term B-3 Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR +
1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.02%
10/19/24
6,810,775
7,987,713
Boyd Gaming Corporation, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.36%
09/15/23
7,749,919
504,941
Caesars Resort Collection, LLC, Term B-1 Loans, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
4.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.70%
06/30/25
488,848
252,470
Caesars Resort Collection, LLC, Term B-1 Loans, 3 Mo. LIBOR +
4.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.77%
06/30/25
244,424
10,706,589
Caesars Resort Collection, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
12/22/24
10,044,172
14,112,573
CityCenter Holdings, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%,
0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.00%
04/18/24
13,359,103
2,300,747
Golden Nugget, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.75%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.25%
10/04/23
2,052,565
1,951,973
Golden Nugget, Inc., Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.75%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.25%
10/04/23
1,741,413
735,357
Scientific Games International, Inc., Term Loan B5, 1 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
08/14/24
686,118
9,593
Scientific Games International, Inc., Term Loan B5, 3 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.06%
08/14/24
8,951
3,005,957
Scientific Games International, Inc., Term Loan B5, 6 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.61%
08/14/24
2,804,678
5,134,242
Stars Group Holdings B.V. (Amaya), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR +
3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.81%
07/10/25
5,137,579
1,023,639
Station Casinos, Inc. (Red Rocks), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
2.25%, 0.25% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.50%
01/31/27
968,189
656,964
Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
05/10/26
622,887
52,719,621
Coal & Consumable Fuels - 1.1%
3,914,802
Arch Coal, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.75%
03/07/24
3,404,234
282,234
Peabody Energy Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
03/31/25
98,378
3,502,612
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)
Portfolio of Investments (Continued)
August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
Principal
Stated
Value
Description
Rate (a)
Maturity (b)
Value
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)
Communications Equipment - 0.3%
$
855,535
Commscope, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.41%
04/06/26
$
835,977
Data Processing & Outsourced Services - 0.1%
475,239
Cardtronics USA, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.00%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5.00%
06/30/27
473,757
Electric Utilities - 0.5%
1,823,278
PG&E Corp., Exit Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%, 1.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5.50%
06/30/25
1,792,519
Environmental & Facilities Services - 1.6%
5,255,601
Packers Holdings, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.00%
12/04/24
5,139,557
Food Distributors - 1.6%
654,224
US Foods, Inc., Incremental B-2019 Term Loan, 6 Mo. LIBOR +
2.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.07%
08/31/26
624,902
4,974,187
US Foods, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 1.75%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1.91%
06/27/23
4,780,641
5,405,543
Health Care Facilities - 4.9%
10,803,073
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., Term Loan B4, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.66%
02/16/23
10,679,270
1,079,290
Gentiva Health Services, Inc. (Kindred at Home), Term Loan B, 1
Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.44%
07/02/25
1,068,498
4,697,055
Select Medical Corporation, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.68%
03/06/25
4,560,041
16,307,809
Health Care Services - 13.9%
8,723,478
Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (Global Medical Response), Term
Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.25%
04/28/22
8,633,102
2,491,713
Air Methods Corp. (a/k/a ASP AMC Intermediate Holdings, Inc.),
Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.50%
04/21/24
2,183,015
5,382,418
athenahealth, Inc. (VVC Holding Corp.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo.
LIBOR + 4.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.82%
02/15/26
5,331,985
9,326,392
CHG Healthcare Services, Inc., Term Loan, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.07%
06/07/23
9,174,839
3,332,796
DuPage Medical Group (Midwest Physician Admin. Services, LLC),
Repricing Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . .
2.90%
08/15/24
3,217,815
3,911,173
Envision Healthcare Corporation, Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR
+ 3.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.91%
10/10/25
2,822,694
2,601,418
Exam Works (Gold Merger Co., Inc.), Term B-1 Loan, 3 Mo.
LIBOR + 3.25%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.32%
07/27/23
2,594,914
4,228,235
Surgery Centers Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
3.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.25%
08/31/24
3,985,872
2,569,035
Team Health, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.75%
02/06/24
2,133,378
5,780,105
Verscend Technologies, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.66%
08/27/25
5,731,956
45,809,570
Health Care Technology - 3.8%
472,002
Change Healthcare Holdings, LLC, Closing Date Term Loan, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 2.50%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.50%
03/01/24
462,694
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)
Portfolio of Investments (Continued)
August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
Principal
Stated
Value
Description
Rate (a)
Maturity (b)
Value
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)
Health Care Technology (Continued)
$ 11,511,339
Change Healthcare Holdings, LLC, Closing Date Term Loan, 3 Mo.
LIBOR + 2.50%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.50%
03/01/24
$ 11,284,336
1,701
Press Ganey (Azalea TopCo, Inc.), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.66%
07/25/26
1,652
673,527
Press Ganey (Azalea TopCo, Inc.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR +
3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.76%
07/25/26
654,163
12,402,845
Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines - 1.8%
6,158,378
Four Seasons Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.16%
11/30/23
5,975,536
Household Appliances - 0.3%
1,149,026
Traeger Grills (TGP Holdings III, LLC), 2018 Refinancing Term
Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5.25%
09/25/24
1,104,858
Human Resource & Employment Services - 0.9%
2,970,591
Alight, Inc. (fka Tempo Acq.), Non Extended Term Loan, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
05/01/24
2,903,753
Hypermarkets & Super Centers - 1.9%
6,174,209
BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.16%
02/03/24
6,114,196
Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders - 0.6%
1,968,912
Calpine Corporation, Term Loan B5, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.41%
01/15/24
1,925,163
Insurance Brokers - 6.5%
2,083,427
Alliant Holdings I, LLC, 2019 New Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
3.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.43%
05/10/25
2,029,488
3,282,155
Alliant Holdings I, LLC, Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
05/09/25
3,170,923
5,908,597
Amwins Group, Inc., Term Loan B (First Lien), 1 Mo. LIBOR +
2.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.75%
01/25/24
5,856,896
4,257
HUB International Limited, 2019 Incremental Term Loan B2, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 4.00%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5.00%
04/25/25
4,252
1,690,127
HUB International Limited, 2019 Incremental Term Loan B2, 3 Mo.
LIBOR + 4.00%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5.00%
04/25/25
1,688,251
17,247
HUB International Limited, Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.22%
04/25/25
16,782
6,743,660
HUB International Limited, Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.26%
04/25/25
6,561,851
447,889
Ryan Specialty Group, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,
0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.40%
07/23/27
445,931
1,744,995
USI, Inc. (fka Compass Investors, Inc.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo.
LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.31%
05/15/24
1,695,193
21,469,567
Integrated Telecommunication Services - 0.2%
723,534
Numericable (Altice France SA or SFR), Term Loan B-11, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
07/31/25
691,749
Interactive Home Entertainment - 0.9%
3,044,765
Playtika Holding Corp., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 6.00%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
7.07%
12/10/24
3,066,901
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)
Portfolio of Investments (Continued)
August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
Principal
Stated
Value
Description
Rate (a)
Maturity (b)
Value
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)
Investment Banking & Brokerage - 0.2%
$ 833,760
Citadel Securities L.P., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
02/27/26
$
826,464
Leisure Facilities - 0.9%
3,498,695
ClubCorp Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.06%
09/18/24
3,032,634
Managed Health Care - 5.7%
15,580,031
Multiplan, Inc. (MPH), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.75%
06/07/23
15,404,755
3,387,865
Versant Health (Wink Holdco, Inc.), Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 3.00%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.00%
12/02/24
3,308,454
18,713,209
Metal & Glass Containers - 1.5%
4,999,500
Berry Global, Inc., Term Loan Y, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.16%
07/01/26
4,842,666
Movies & Entertainment - 2.2%
2,478,472
AMC Entertainment, Inc., Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.08%
04/22/26
1,880,541
19,488
AMC Entertainment, Inc., Term Loan B, Prime Rate + 3.50%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6.75%
04/22/26
14,786
6,757,850
Cineworld Group PLC (Crown), Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR +
2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.32%
02/28/25
5,279,570
161,823
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1.94%
10/17/26
150,010
7,324,907
Other Diversified Financial Services - 5.5%
9,806,006
AlixPartners, LLP, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.66%
04/04/24
9,580,468
8,670,525
Refinitiv US Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.41%
10/01/25
8,589,975
18,170,443
Packaged Foods & Meats - 3.4%
3,005,216
Hostess Brands, LLC (HB Holdings), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.00%
08/03/25
2,948,387
27,967
Hostess Brands, LLC (HB Holdings), Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.00%
08/03/25
27,438
8,069,558
Hostess Brands, LLC (HB Holdings), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.00%
08/03/25
7,916,963
312,055
Simply Good Foods (Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.), Term Loan B, 1
Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.75%
07/07/24
312,642
11,205,430
Paper Packaging - 3.5%
1,470,355
Graham Packaging Company, L.P., Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR
+ 3.75%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.50%
07/28/27
1,467,414
10,108,225
Reynolds Group Holdings, Inc., U.S. Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
02/05/23
9,952,963
11,420,377
Pharmaceuticals - 15.6%
102,694
Akorn, Inc., DIP Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 9.50%, 1.00%
Floor (d). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
10.50%
11/21/20
103,208
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)
Portfolio of Investments (Continued)
August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
Principal
Stated
Value
Description
Rate (a)
Maturity (b)
Value
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)
Pharmaceuticals (Continued)
$ 2,764,519
Akorn, Inc., Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 14.50%, 1.00% Floor (d) . . . . . . .
15.50%
04/16/21
$
2,452,129
5,826,840
Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Valeant), First Incremental Term
Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.93%
06/01/25
5,703,019
7,549,892
Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Valeant), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.18%
06/01/25
7,420,940
10,380,730
Endo LLC, Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 0.75% Floor. . . . .
5.00%
04/29/24
9,989,273
2,455,333
GoodRX, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor .
2.91%
10/15/25
2,426,188
1,365,243
IQVIA, Inc. (Quintiles), Term Loan B3, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 1.75%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.06%
06/11/25
1,333,679
3,014,743
Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A., 2017 Term Loan B, 6 Mo.
LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.75% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.50%
09/24/24
2,621,891
567,070
Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A., 2018 Incremental Term
Loan, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.75%
02/24/25
492,404
3,425,795
Parexel International Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
09/27/24
3,306,749
15,493,866
Pharmaceutical Product Development, Inc. (PPDI/Jaguar), Term
Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.50%
08/18/22
15,455,131
51,304,611
Research & Consulting Services - 0.1%
174,869
Nielsen Finance, LLC (VNU, Inc.), Term Loan B5, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
3.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.75%
06/30/25
175,306
Restaurants - 1.9%
3,848,349
1011778 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company (Restaurant Brands)
(aka Burger King/Tim Horton's), Term Loan B-4, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1.91%
11/14/26
3,699,226
2,799,750
IRB Holding Corp. (Arby's/Inspire Brands), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.75%
02/05/25
2,692,659
6,391,885
Semiconductors - 0.9%
582,807
ON Semiconductor Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.16%
09/19/26
573,704
2,298,227
Western Digital Corporation, U.S. Term B-4 Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1.91%
04/29/23
2,278,117
2,851,821
Specialized Consumer Services - 6.3%
2,131,085
Asurion, LLC, Second Lien Replacement B-2 Term Loan, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 6.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6.66%
08/04/25
2,134,281
9,130,787
Asurion, LLC, Term Loan B4, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.16%
08/04/22
9,024,231
9,947,023
Asurion, LLC, Term Loan B6, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.16%
11/03/23
9,764,694
20,923,206
Specialty Chemicals - 1.0%
3,253,580
H.B. Fuller Company, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.16%
10/20/24
3,168,532
Systems Software - 4.4%
853,975
Applied Systems, Inc., 1st Lien Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.25%
09/19/24
849,509
1,253,790
Misys Financial Software Ltd. (Almonde, Inc.) (Finastra), Term
Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.50%
06/13/24
1,178,801
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)
Portfolio of Investments (Continued)
August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
Principal
Stated
Value
Description
Rate (a)
Maturity (b)
Value
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)
Systems Software (Continued)
$
10,019
Riverbed Technology, Inc., Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.25%
04/24/22
$
8,847
3,787,293
Riverbed Technology, Inc., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.25%
04/24/22
3,344,180
1,967,058
SS&C European Holdings, S.a.r.l, Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1.91%
04/16/25
1,907,377
1,381,995
SS&C European Holdings, S.a.r.l, Term Loan B-4, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1.91%
04/16/25
1,340,065
2,095,467
SS&C European Holdings, S.a.r.l, Term Loan B-5, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1.91%
04/16/25
2,033,798
1,270,744
SUSE (Marcel Lux IV SARL), Facility B1 USD, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
3.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.41%
03/15/26
1,234,744
2,592,297
Vertafore, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor .
3.41%
07/02/25
2,590,015
14,487,336
Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals - 0.5%
1,786,924
Dell International, LLC, Refinancing Term B-1 Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.00%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.75%
09/16/25
1,773,522
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Total Senior Floating-Rate Loan Interests . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
463,860,046
Principal
(Cost $477,241,730)
Stated
Stated
Value
Description
Coupon
Maturity
Value
CORPORATE BONDS AND NOTES (c) - 0.4%
Paper Packaging - 0.4%
1,119,000
Reynolds Group Issuer, Inc./Reynolds Group Issuer, LLC/Reynolds
Group Issuer Lu. (e) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
7.00%
07/15/24
1,149,068
(Cost $1,136,061)
Shares
Description
Value
MONEY MARKET FUNDS (c) - 3.0%
10,000,000
Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds - Treasury Portfolio - Institutional Class - 0.01% (f) . . .
10,000,000
(Cost $10,000,000)
Total Investments - 144.2% . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
475,009,114
(Cost $488,377,791) (g)
Outstanding Loans - (40.1)% . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
(132,000,000)
Net Other Assets and Liabilities - (4.1)%. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
(13,644,905)
Net Assets - 100.0% . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 329,364,209
Senior Floating-Rate Loan Interests ("Senior Loans") in which the Fund invests pay interest at rates which are periodically predetermined by reference to a base lending rate plus a premium. These base lending rates are generally (i) the lending rate offered by one or more major European banks, such as the LIBOR, (ii) the prime rate offered by one or more United States banks or (iii) the certificate of deposit rate. Certain Senior Loans are subject to a LIBOR floor that establishes a minimum LIBOR rate. When a range of rates is disclosed, the Fund holds more than one contract within the same tranche with identical LIBOR period, spread and floor, but different LIBOR reset dates.
Senior Loans generally are subject to mandatory and/or optional prepayment. As a result, the actual remaining maturity of Senior Loans may be substantially less than the stated maturities shown.
All of these securities are available to serve as collateral for the outstanding loans.
This issuer has filed for protection in bankruptcy court.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)
Portfolio of Investments (Continued)
August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
This security, sold within the terms of a private placement memorandum, is exempt from registration upon resale under
Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may be resold in transactions exempt from registration, normally to qualified institutional buyers. Pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, this security has been determined to be liquid by First Trust Advisors L.P. (the "Advisor"). Although market instability can result in periods of increased overall market illiquidity, liquidity for each security is determined based on security specific factors and assumptions, which require subjective judgment. At August 31, 2020, securities noted as such amounted to $1,149,068 or 0.3% of net assets.
Rate shown reflects yield as of August 31, 2020.
Aggregate cost for financial reporting purposes approximates the aggregate cost for federal income tax purposes. As of August 31, 2020, the aggregate gross unrealized appreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of value over tax cost was $1,110,800 and the aggregate gross unrealized depreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of tax cost over value was $14,479,477. The net unrealized depreciation was $13,368,677.
LIBOR London Interbank Offered Rate
Valuation Inputs
The Fund is subject to fair value accounting standards that define fair value, establish the framework for measuring fair value and provide a three-level hierarchy for fair valuation based upon the inputs to the valuation as of the measurement date. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are as follows:
Level 1 - Level 1 inputs are quoted prices in active markets for identical investments.
Level 2 - Level 2 inputs are observable inputs, either directly or indirectly. (Quoted prices for similar investments, valuations based on interest rates and yield curves, or valuations derived from observable market data.)
Level 3 - Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs that may reflect the reporting entity's own assumptions about the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the investment.
The inputs or methodologies used for valuing investments are not necessarily an indication of the risk associated with investing in those investments.
A summary of the inputs used to value the Fund's investments as of August 31, 2020 is as follows:
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Level 1
Significant
Significant
Value at
Quoted
Observable
Unobservable
8/31/2020
Prices
Inputs
Inputs
Senior Floating-Rate Loan Interests* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
$ 463,860,046
$
-
$ 463,860,046
$ -
Corporate Bonds and Notes* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1,149,068
-
1,149,068
-
Money Market Funds. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
10,000,000
10,000,000
-
-
Total Investments. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
$ 475,009,114
$
10,000,000
$ 465,009,114
$ -
* See Portfolio of Investments for industry breakout.
