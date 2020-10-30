First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund : Holdings as of 8/31/2020 0 10/30/2020 | 05:15pm EDT Send by mail :

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) Portfolio of Investments August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Principal Stated Value Description Rate (a) Maturity (b) Value SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) - 140.8% Aerospace & Defense - 1.1% $ 3,712,543 Transdigm, Inc., Tranche G Refinancing TL, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.41% 08/22/24 $ 3,520,196 Apparel Retail - 0.1% 300,110 Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp., Term Loan B-5, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.91% 11/17/24 290,605 Application Software - 16.0% 1,513,751 CCC Information Services, Inc. (Cypress), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.00% 04/26/24 1,503,533 7,522,568 Hyland Software, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.00% 07/01/24 7,417,778 990,549 Internet Brands, Inc. (WebMD/MH Sub I, LLC), 2020 June New Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.75% 09/15/24 978,792 3,972,266 Internet Brands, Inc. (WebMD/MH Sub I, LLC), Initial Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.57% 09/13/24 3,865,253 6,103,970 McAfee, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 0.00% Floor . 3.91% 09/30/24 6,040,672 1,248,044 Micro Focus International (MA Financeco, LLC), Miami Escrow TL B3, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.66% 06/21/24 1,188,762 8,427,782 Micro Focus International (MA Financeco, LLC), Seattle Spinco TLB, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.66% 06/21/24 8,027,462 696,722 Qlik Technologies (Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.), 2019 Incremental Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 0.00% Floor . . 4.52% 04/26/24 689,755 6,194,229 Qlik Technologies (Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.50% 04/26/24 6,147,773 16,197,469 SolarWinds Holdings, Inc., Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 02/05/24 15,969,732 660,772 Solera Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 03/03/23 648,680 379,906 Veeam Software Holdings Limited (VS Buyer, LLC), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.41% 02/28/27 373,732 52,851,924 Auto Parts & Equipment - 3.0% 3,032,851 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.00% 04/06/24 2,946,202 5,816,720 Gates Global, LLC, Initial B-2 Dollar Term Loans, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.75% 03/31/24 5,741,278 2,484,825 Lumileds (Bright Bidco B.V.), Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.57% 06/30/24 1,100,777 9,788,257 Broadcasting - 7.4% 1,116,320 Cumulus Media Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.82% 03/31/26 1,055,269 1,596,642 Diamond Sports Group, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.41% 08/23/26 1,347,167 1,082,941 E.W. Scripps Company, Term Loan B-2, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.66% 05/01/26 1,053,160 244,280 Entercom Media Corp. (CBS Radio), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.66% 11/17/24 230,112 1,026,182 Gray Television, Inc., Term C Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.66% 01/02/26 1,004,088 3,844,611 iHeartCommunications, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.16% 04/29/26 3,641,385 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) Portfolio of Investments (Continued) August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Principal Stated Value Description Rate (a) Maturity (b) Value SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued) Broadcasting (Continued) $ 6,682,609 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Incremental Term Loan B-4, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 09/19/26 $ 6,549,892 1,985,095 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Mission Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.41% 01/17/24 1,937,115 7,735,971 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Nexstar Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.41% 01/17/24 7,548,992 24,367,180 Building Products - 0.6% 1,988,158 Quikrete Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.66% 01/31/27 1,934,895 Cable & Satellite - 2.1% 2,242,620 Cablevision (aka CSC Holdings, LLC), March 2017 Term Loan B-1, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.41% 07/17/25 2,161,325 4,772,727 Charter Communications Operating, LLC, Term Loan B1, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.91% 04/30/25 4,691,782 6,853,107 Casinos & Gaming - 16.0% 6,981,400 Aristocrat Technologies, Inc., Term B-3 Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.02% 10/19/24 6,810,775 7,987,713 Boyd Gaming Corporation, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.36% 09/15/23 7,749,919 504,941 Caesars Resort Collection, LLC, Term B-1 Loans, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.70% 06/30/25 488,848 252,470 Caesars Resort Collection, LLC, Term B-1 Loans, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.77% 06/30/25 244,424 10,706,589 Caesars Resort Collection, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 12/22/24 10,044,172 14,112,573 CityCenter Holdings, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.00% 04/18/24 13,359,103 2,300,747 Golden Nugget, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.25% 10/04/23 2,052,565 1,951,973 Golden Nugget, Inc., Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.25% 10/04/23 1,741,413 735,357 Scientific Games International, Inc., Term Loan B5, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 08/14/24 686,118 9,593 Scientific Games International, Inc., Term Loan B5, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.06% 08/14/24 8,951 3,005,957 Scientific Games International, Inc., Term Loan B5, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.61% 08/14/24 2,804,678 5,134,242 Stars Group Holdings B.V. (Amaya), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.81% 07/10/25 5,137,579 1,023,639 Station Casinos, Inc. (Red Rocks), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.25% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.50% 01/31/27 968,189 656,964 Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 05/10/26 622,887 52,719,621 Coal & Consumable Fuels - 1.1% 3,914,802 Arch Coal, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.75% 03/07/24 3,404,234 282,234 Peabody Energy Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 03/31/25 98,378 3,502,612 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) Portfolio of Investments (Continued) August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Principal Stated Value Description Rate (a) Maturity (b) Value SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued) Communications Equipment - 0.3% $ 855,535 Commscope, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.41% 04/06/26 $ 835,977 Data Processing & Outsourced Services - 0.1% 475,239 Cardtronics USA, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.00%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.00% 06/30/27 473,757 Electric Utilities - 0.5% 1,823,278 PG&E Corp., Exit Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.50% 06/30/25 1,792,519 Environmental & Facilities Services - 1.6% 5,255,601 Packers Holdings, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.00% 12/04/24 5,139,557 Food Distributors - 1.6% 654,224 US Foods, Inc., Incremental B-2019 Term Loan, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.07% 08/31/26 624,902 4,974,187 US Foods, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.91% 06/27/23 4,780,641 5,405,543 Health Care Facilities - 4.9% 10,803,073 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., Term Loan B4, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.66% 02/16/23 10,679,270 1,079,290 Gentiva Health Services, Inc. (Kindred at Home), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.44% 07/02/25 1,068,498 4,697,055 Select Medical Corporation, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.68% 03/06/25 4,560,041 16,307,809 Health Care Services - 13.9% 8,723,478 Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (Global Medical Response), Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.25% 04/28/22 8,633,102 2,491,713 Air Methods Corp. (a/k/a ASP AMC Intermediate Holdings, Inc.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.50% 04/21/24 2,183,015 5,382,418 athenahealth, Inc. (VVC Holding Corp.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.82% 02/15/26 5,331,985 9,326,392 CHG Healthcare Services, Inc., Term Loan, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.07% 06/07/23 9,174,839 3,332,796 DuPage Medical Group (Midwest Physician Admin. Services, LLC), Repricing Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . 2.90% 08/15/24 3,217,815 3,911,173 Envision Healthcare Corporation, Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.91% 10/10/25 2,822,694 2,601,418 Exam Works (Gold Merger Co., Inc.), Term B-1 Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.32% 07/27/23 2,594,914 4,228,235 Surgery Centers Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.25% 08/31/24 3,985,872 2,569,035 Team Health, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.75% 02/06/24 2,133,378 5,780,105 Verscend Technologies, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.66% 08/27/25 5,731,956 45,809,570 Health Care Technology - 3.8% 472,002 Change Healthcare Holdings, LLC, Closing Date Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.50% 03/01/24 462,694 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) Portfolio of Investments (Continued) August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Principal Stated Value Description Rate (a) Maturity (b) Value SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued) Health Care Technology (Continued) $ 11,511,339 Change Healthcare Holdings, LLC, Closing Date Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.50% 03/01/24 $ 11,284,336 1,701 Press Ganey (Azalea TopCo, Inc.), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.66% 07/25/26 1,652 673,527 Press Ganey (Azalea TopCo, Inc.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.76% 07/25/26 654,163 12,402,845 Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines - 1.8% 6,158,378 Four Seasons Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.16% 11/30/23 5,975,536 Household Appliances - 0.3% 1,149,026 Traeger Grills (TGP Holdings III, LLC), 2018 Refinancing Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.25% 09/25/24 1,104,858 Human Resource & Employment Services - 0.9% 2,970,591 Alight, Inc. (fka Tempo Acq.), Non Extended Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 05/01/24 2,903,753 Hypermarkets & Super Centers - 1.9% 6,174,209 BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.16% 02/03/24 6,114,196 Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders - 0.6% 1,968,912 Calpine Corporation, Term Loan B5, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.41% 01/15/24 1,925,163 Insurance Brokers - 6.5% 2,083,427 Alliant Holdings I, LLC, 2019 New Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.43% 05/10/25 2,029,488 3,282,155 Alliant Holdings I, LLC, Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 05/09/25 3,170,923 5,908,597 Amwins Group, Inc., Term Loan B (First Lien), 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.75% 01/25/24 5,856,896 4,257 HUB International Limited, 2019 Incremental Term Loan B2, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.00%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.00% 04/25/25 4,252 1,690,127 HUB International Limited, 2019 Incremental Term Loan B2, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.00%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.00% 04/25/25 1,688,251 17,247 HUB International Limited, Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.22% 04/25/25 16,782 6,743,660 HUB International Limited, Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.26% 04/25/25 6,561,851 447,889 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.40% 07/23/27 445,931 1,744,995 USI, Inc. (fka Compass Investors, Inc.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.31% 05/15/24 1,695,193 21,469,567 Integrated Telecommunication Services - 0.2% 723,534 Numericable (Altice France SA or SFR), Term Loan B-11, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 07/31/25 691,749 Interactive Home Entertainment - 0.9% 3,044,765 Playtika Holding Corp., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 6.00%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.07% 12/10/24 3,066,901 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) Portfolio of Investments (Continued) August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Principal Stated Value Description Rate (a) Maturity (b) Value SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued) Investment Banking & Brokerage - 0.2% $ 833,760 Citadel Securities L.P., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 02/27/26 $ 826,464 Leisure Facilities - 0.9% 3,498,695 ClubCorp Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.06% 09/18/24 3,032,634 Managed Health Care - 5.7% 15,580,031 Multiplan, Inc. (MPH), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.75% 06/07/23 15,404,755 3,387,865 Versant Health (Wink Holdco, Inc.), Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.00% 12/02/24 3,308,454 18,713,209 Metal & Glass Containers - 1.5% 4,999,500 Berry Global, Inc., Term Loan Y, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.16% 07/01/26 4,842,666 Movies & Entertainment - 2.2% 2,478,472 AMC Entertainment, Inc., Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.08% 04/22/26 1,880,541 19,488 AMC Entertainment, Inc., Term Loan B, Prime Rate + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.75% 04/22/26 14,786 6,757,850 Cineworld Group PLC (Crown), Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.32% 02/28/25 5,279,570 161,823 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.94% 10/17/26 150,010 7,324,907 Other Diversified Financial Services - 5.5% 9,806,006 AlixPartners, LLP, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.66% 04/04/24 9,580,468 8,670,525 Refinitiv US Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.41% 10/01/25 8,589,975 18,170,443 Packaged Foods & Meats - 3.4% 3,005,216 Hostess Brands, LLC (HB Holdings), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.00% 08/03/25 2,948,387 27,967 Hostess Brands, LLC (HB Holdings), Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.00% 08/03/25 27,438 8,069,558 Hostess Brands, LLC (HB Holdings), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.00% 08/03/25 7,916,963 312,055 Simply Good Foods (Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.75% 07/07/24 312,642 11,205,430 Paper Packaging - 3.5% 1,470,355 Graham Packaging Company, L.P., Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.50% 07/28/27 1,467,414 10,108,225 Reynolds Group Holdings, Inc., U.S. Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 02/05/23 9,952,963 11,420,377 Pharmaceuticals - 15.6% 102,694 Akorn, Inc., DIP Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 9.50%, 1.00% Floor (d). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.50% 11/21/20 103,208 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) Portfolio of Investments (Continued) August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Principal Stated Value Description Rate (a) Maturity (b) Value SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued) Pharmaceuticals (Continued) $ 2,764,519 Akorn, Inc., Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 14.50%, 1.00% Floor (d) . . . . . . . 15.50% 04/16/21 $ 2,452,129 5,826,840 Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Valeant), First Incremental Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.93% 06/01/25 5,703,019 7,549,892 Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Valeant), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.18% 06/01/25 7,420,940 10,380,730 Endo LLC, Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 0.75% Floor. . . . . 5.00% 04/29/24 9,989,273 2,455,333 GoodRX, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . 2.91% 10/15/25 2,426,188 1,365,243 IQVIA, Inc. (Quintiles), Term Loan B3, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.06% 06/11/25 1,333,679 3,014,743 Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A., 2017 Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.75% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.50% 09/24/24 2,621,891 567,070 Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A., 2018 Incremental Term Loan, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.75% 02/24/25 492,404 3,425,795 Parexel International Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 09/27/24 3,306,749 15,493,866 Pharmaceutical Product Development, Inc. (PPDI/Jaguar), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.50% 08/18/22 15,455,131 51,304,611 Research & Consulting Services - 0.1% 174,869 Nielsen Finance, LLC (VNU, Inc.), Term Loan B5, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.75% 06/30/25 175,306 Restaurants - 1.9% 3,848,349 1011778 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company (Restaurant Brands) (aka Burger King/Tim Horton's), Term Loan B-4, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.91% 11/14/26 3,699,226 2,799,750 IRB Holding Corp. (Arby's/Inspire Brands), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.75% 02/05/25 2,692,659 6,391,885 Semiconductors - 0.9% 582,807 ON Semiconductor Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.16% 09/19/26 573,704 2,298,227 Western Digital Corporation, U.S. Term B-4 Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.91% 04/29/23 2,278,117 2,851,821 Specialized Consumer Services - 6.3% 2,131,085 Asurion, LLC, Second Lien Replacement B-2 Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 6.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.66% 08/04/25 2,134,281 9,130,787 Asurion, LLC, Term Loan B4, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.16% 08/04/22 9,024,231 9,947,023 Asurion, LLC, Term Loan B6, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.16% 11/03/23 9,764,694 20,923,206 Specialty Chemicals - 1.0% 3,253,580 H.B. Fuller Company, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.16% 10/20/24 3,168,532 Systems Software - 4.4% 853,975 Applied Systems, Inc., 1st Lien Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.25% 09/19/24 849,509 1,253,790 Misys Financial Software Ltd. (Almonde, Inc.) (Finastra), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.50% 06/13/24 1,178,801 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) Portfolio of Investments (Continued) August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Principal Stated Value Description Rate (a) Maturity (b) Value SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued) Systems Software (Continued) $ 10,019 Riverbed Technology, Inc., Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.25% 04/24/22 $ 8,847 3,787,293 Riverbed Technology, Inc., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.25% 04/24/22 3,344,180 1,967,058 SS&C European Holdings, S.a.r.l, Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.91% 04/16/25 1,907,377 1,381,995 SS&C European Holdings, S.a.r.l, Term Loan B-4, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.91% 04/16/25 1,340,065 2,095,467 SS&C European Holdings, S.a.r.l, Term Loan B-5, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.91% 04/16/25 2,033,798 1,270,744 SUSE (Marcel Lux IV SARL), Facility B1 USD, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.41% 03/15/26 1,234,744 2,592,297 Vertafore, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor . 3.41% 07/02/25 2,590,015 14,487,336 Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals - 0.5% 1,786,924 Dell International, LLC, Refinancing Term B-1 Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.75% 09/16/25 1,773,522 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Total Senior Floating-RateLoan Interests . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 463,860,046 Principal (Cost $477,241,730) Stated Stated Value Description Coupon Maturity Value CORPORATE BONDS AND NOTES (c) - 0.4% Paper Packaging - 0.4% 1,119,000 Reynolds Group Issuer, Inc./Reynolds Group Issuer, LLC/Reynolds Group Issuer Lu. (e) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.00% 07/15/24 1,149,068 (Cost $1,136,061) Shares Description Value MONEY MARKET FUNDS (c) - 3.0% 10,000,000 Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds - Treasury Portfolio - Institutional Class - 0.01% (f) . . . 10,000,000 (Cost $10,000,000) Total Investments - 144.2% . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 475,009,114 (Cost $488,377,791) (g) Outstanding Loans - (40.1)% . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (132,000,000) Net Other Assets and Liabilities - (4.1)%. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (13,644,905) Net Assets - 100.0% . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 329,364,209 Senior Floating-Rate Loan Interests ("Senior Loans") in which the Fund invests pay interest at rates which are periodically predetermined by reference to a base lending rate plus a premium. These base lending rates are generally (i) the lending rate offered by one or more major European banks, such as the LIBOR, (ii) the prime rate offered by one or more United States banks or (iii) the certificate of deposit rate. Certain Senior Loans are subject to a LIBOR floor that establishes a minimum LIBOR rate. When a range of rates is disclosed, the Fund holds more than one contract within the same tranche with identical LIBOR period, spread and floor, but different LIBOR reset dates. Senior Loans generally are subject to mandatory and/or optional prepayment. As a result, the actual remaining maturity of Senior Loans may be substantially less than the stated maturities shown. All of these securities are available to serve as collateral for the outstanding loans. This issuer has filed for protection in bankruptcy court. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) Portfolio of Investments (Continued) August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) This security, sold within the terms of a private placement memorandum, is exempt from registration upon resale under

Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may be resold in transactions exempt from registration, normally to qualified institutional buyers. Pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, this security has been determined to be liquid by First Trust Advisors L.P. (the "Advisor"). Although market instability can result in periods of increased overall market illiquidity, liquidity for each security is determined based on security specific factors and assumptions, which require subjective judgment. At August 31, 2020, securities noted as such amounted to $1,149,068 or 0.3% of net assets. Rate shown reflects yield as of August 31, 2020. Aggregate cost for financial reporting purposes approximates the aggregate cost for federal income tax purposes. As of August 31, 2020, the aggregate gross unrealized appreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of value over tax cost was $1,110,800 and the aggregate gross unrealized depreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of tax cost over value was $14,479,477. The net unrealized depreciation was $13,368,677. LIBOR London Interbank Offered Rate Valuation Inputs The Fund is subject to fair value accounting standards that define fair value, establish the framework for measuring fair value and provide a three-level hierarchy for fair valuation based upon the inputs to the valuation as of the measurement date. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are as follows: Level 1 - Level 1 inputs are quoted prices in active markets for identical investments.

Level 2 - Level 2 inputs are observable inputs, either directly or indirectly. (Quoted prices for similar investments, valuations based on interest rates and yield curves, or valuations derived from observable market data.)

Level 3 - Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs that may reflect the reporting entity's own assumptions about the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the investment. The inputs or methodologies used for valuing investments are not necessarily an indication of the risk associated with investing in those investments. A summary of the inputs used to value the Fund's investments as of August 31, 2020 is as follows: Level 2 Level 3 Total Level 1 Significant Significant Value at Quoted Observable Unobservable 8/31/2020 Prices Inputs Inputs Senior Floating-Rate Loan Interests* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 463,860,046 $ - $ 463,860,046 $ - Corporate Bonds and Notes* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,149,068 - 1,149,068 - Money Market Funds. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,000,000 10,000,000 - - Total Investments. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 475,009,114 $ 10,000,000 $ 465,009,114 $ - * See Portfolio of Investments for industry breakout. Attachments Original document

