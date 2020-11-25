Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Funds  >  Nyse  >  GUGM CR    GGM

GUGM CR

(GGM)
SummaryQuotesPerformanceChartsNewsComponentsFeatures and characteristicsOfficial Publications 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund : GGM November 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter

11/25/2020 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

(NYSE: GGM)

Cusip: 40168G108

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1813 per share payable on November 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 13, 2020. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.1217 per share, or 67.13% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0596 per share, or 32.87% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2020 will be reported to shareholders in January 2021 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

November 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 22:46:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about GUGM CR
05:47pGUGGENHEIM CREDIT ALLOCATION FUND : GGM November 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
11/02GUGGENHEIM CREDIT ALLOCATION FUND : Investments Announces November 2020 Closed-E..
PU
11/02Guggenheim Investments Announces November 2020 Closed-End Fund Distributions
AQ
10/23GUGGENHEIM CREDIT ALLOCATION FUND : GGM October 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
10/01Guggenheim Investments Announces October 2020 Closed-End Fund Distributions
AQ
10/01GUGGENHEIM CREDIT ALLOCATION FUND : Investments Announces October 2020 Closed-En..
PU
09/22GUGGENHEIM CREDIT ALLOCATION FUND : GGM September 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
09/01Guggenheim Investments Announces September 2020 Closed-End Fund Distributions
AQ
08/26GUGGENHEIM CREDIT ALLOCATION FUND : GGM August 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
More news
Chart GUGM CR
Duration : Period :
GUGM CR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Edward Binder President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Ronald E. Toupin Chairman-Trustees Board
John Louis Sullivan CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Amy Jo Lee Director & Chief Legal Officer
Ronald A. Nyberg Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUGM CR-5.03%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-9.60%7 125
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-6.03%3 424
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.52%2 531
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-24.30%2 337
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-28.43%2 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ