Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund : GGM September 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter

09/22/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

(NYSE: GGM)

Cusip: 40168G108

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1813 per share payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.1138 per share, or 62.77% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0675 per share, or 37.23% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2020 will be reported to shareholders in January 2021 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

September 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 21:29:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Edward Binder President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Ronald E. Toupin Chairman-Trustees Board
John Louis Sullivan CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Amy Jo Lee Director & Chief Legal Officer
Ronald A. Nyberg Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUGM CR-8.50%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-26.54%5 790
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-5.60%3 305
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.03%2 447
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-28.58%2 204
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.85%1 947
