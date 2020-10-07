ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund : Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of September 30, 2020

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: CTR) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of September 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, the Fund’s net assets were $100.8 million, and its net asset value per share was $13.40. The Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) with respect to senior indebtedness was 445%and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 332%.

As of September 30, 2020 Amount (millions) Per Share Investments $ 145.1 $ 19.28 Cash and Cash Equivalents 4.9 0.66 Other Assets 0.4 0.04 Total Assets $ 150.4 $ 19.98 Senior Notes* $ 27.4 $ 3.64 Loans Outstanding* 5.0 0.66 Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares* 11.0 1.46 Total Leverage $ 43.4 $ 5.76 Income Tax Payable $ 5.6 $ 0.74 Deferred Tax Liability - - Other Liabilities 0.6 0.08 Total Liabilities $ 6.2 $ 0.82 Net Assets $ 100.8 $ 13.40 Outstanding Shares 7,524,031 * The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior indebtedness was 445%. * The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 332%. Top Ten Equity Holdings (as of September 30, 2020)** Market Value Name (millions) % of Investments *** Enterprise Products Partners LP $ 12.2 8.4% MPLX LP $ 8.6 5.9% Magellan Midstream Partners LP $ 8.2 5.7% Williams Cos. Inc. $ 8.1 5.5% Energy Transfer LP $ 8.0 5.5% Delek Logistics Partners LP $ 7.6 5.3% Targa Resources Corp. $ 7.2 5.0% BP Midstream Partners LP $ 6.3 4.3% Enable Midstream Partners LP $ 6.1 4.2% Enbridge Inc. $ 6.1 4.2% $ 78.4 54.0%

During the month ended September 30, 2020, the Fund repurchased in the open market and retired 96,881 of its common shares under the stock repurchase plan for a total amount of $1,064,904.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and subadvised by ClearBridge Investments, LLC (“ClearBridge”). LMPFA and ClearBridge are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, LMPFA and ClearBridge, previously wholly-owned subsidiaries of Legg Mason, became wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources.

This financial data is unaudited.

