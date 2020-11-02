Log in
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund : ("TEI") Announces Distribution

11/02/2020

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund [NYSE: TEI] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0442 per share, payable on November 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 16, 2020 (Ex-Dividend Date: November 13, 2020).

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. With offices in over 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 37,0 M - -
Net income 2019 -9,44 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,30 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -46,7x
Yield 2019 8,34%
Capitalization 348 M 348 M -
EV / Sales 2018 9,97x
EV / Sales 2019 11,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 7,26 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Michael James Hasenstab President & CEO-Investment Management
Rupert Harris Johnson Chairman & Vice President
Robert G. Kubilis Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David W. Niemiec Independent Trustee
Larry D. Thompson Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEMPLETON EMRG-21.00%348
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-25.84%5 845
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-4.74%3 380
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.00%2 426
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-31.13%2 126
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-40.46%1 807
