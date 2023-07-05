July 5 (Reuters) - German biofuel producer CropEnergies reported a drop in first-quarter core profit on Wednesday, citing normalised ethanol prices and lower production volumes due to maintenance shutdowns.

The company's earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 74% to 25 million euros ($27.2 million) in the March-May quarter, compared to the same period a year earlier.

The subsidiary of Europe's largest sugar refiner Suedzucker said it expected the volatility in energy and raw material markets to gradually stabilise, after prices spiked last year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Cropenergies, which makes ethanol and animal feed from renewable materials such as biomass, posted a 21% decline in ethanol production to 221,000 cubic meters during the quarter, from 281,000 cubic meters a year earlier.

Ethanol prices fell at the end of last year and have in 2023 remained below the record levels reached in 2022, company said.

($1 = 0.9202 euros)