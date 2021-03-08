Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 05/08
1.09 USD   +0.83%
05:13pEXCLUSIVE : Three ships carrying U.S. ethanol head to China - sources
RE
03:40pWheat Futures Slide On Strong Dollar
DJ
03/05Corn Higher on Adverse South American Weather
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Three ships carrying U.S. ethanol head to China - sources

03/08/2021 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Corn is loaded into a truck to be transported for ethanol production in Kelley, Iowa

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Three ships carrying ethanol were heading to China from the U.S. Gulf Coast, three trade sources told Reuters on Monday, a sign that ethanol exports from the United States to the country are increasing drastically.

The shipments may surpass the total amount of U.S. ethanol that China imported last year, a positive development for the U.S. ethanol industry, which has seen decreased demand because of the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S.-China trade war.

The ships each have a capacity of around 30,000 tonnes, or about 240,000 barrels of ethanol, the sources said, though the exact amount of the renewable fuel onboard was not immediately clear.

It was also unclear when the cargoes will arrive in China. One source said at least two of the tankers left at the end of February.

In January, Archer Daniels Midland Co Chief Financial Officer Ray Young said that China has bought "roughly 200 million gallons" (4.76 million barrels) of U.S. ethanol for the first half of 2021.

While China imported an annual record of 4.72 million barrels of U.S. ethanol in 2016, it has not recently been a large importer. However, tightening supplies of domestic corn used to make the biofuel, coupled with comparatively cheaper U.S. prices have spurred the need for imports.

If all three tankers were filled to capacity, the cargoes would be equivalent to around 720,000 barrels of ethanol, more than the 506,000 barrels of U.S. ethanol shipped to China in whole of 2020.

The increased exports come as the U.S. ethanol industry tries to return to more normal levels of production following the demand destruction from the pandemic. Ethanol production has increased to 849,000 barrels per day in the week to Feb. 26, from a record low of 537,000 bpd last April, EIA data showed.

The United States and China signed a trade deal in January 2020, where China pledged to purchase more of American farm, energy and manufactured goods.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Stephanie Kelly


© Reuters 2021
All news about CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
05:13pEXCLUSIVE : Three ships carrying U.S. ethanol head to China - sources
RE
03:40pWheat Futures Slide On Strong Dollar
DJ
03/05Corn Higher on Adverse South American Weather
DJ
03/05PRESS RELEASE  : AGRANA successfully concludes its longest ever starch potato pr..
DJ
03/03Corn Futures Slide as Strong Planting Weather Mulled
DJ
03/03COTY  : Partners With Carbon Recycling Company LanzaTech to Use Sustainable Etha..
MT
03/02Wheat Rises on Australian Shortfall
DJ
03/02PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : CERAWEEK-Petrobras CEO calls bio jet fuel k..
RE
03/02PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : CERAWEEK-Petrobras sees biofuels as key for..
RE
03/02Brazil's Cosan issues $113 million in new shares as part of restructure
RE
More news
Chart CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ