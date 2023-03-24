US FDA seeks to allow salt substitutes in everyday foods

The FDA had in 2021 set a new voluntary goal for manufacturers and chain restaurants to cut salt levels by an average of 12% in packaged foods, because excessive salt consumption has been linked to high blood pressure, a leading cause of heart attack and stroke.

"Most people in the U.S. consume too much sodium. The majority of sodium consumed comes from processed, packaged and prepared foods, not from salt people add to their food when cooking or eating," said Susan Mayne, the director of FDA's food safety and nutrition division.

Friday's proposed rule looks to change the FDA's "standards of identity" (SOI) for over 20 items, ranging from cheese to cereal flour.

The SOIs list ingredients that standardized foods must contain, and which ingredients are optional.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)