CHEESE FUTURE (CSC) - CMG/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Mercantile Exchange  -  2023-03-23
1.847 USD   +0.54%
US FDA seeks to allow salt substitutes in everyday foods

03/24/2023 | 10:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Sign is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday said it was proposing a rule to allow the use of salt substitutes in everyday foods including cheese, frozen peas and canned tuna, in a bid to cut Americans' salt consumption.

The FDA had in 2021 set a new voluntary goal for manufacturers and chain restaurants to cut salt levels by an average of 12% in packaged foods, because excessive salt consumption has been linked to high blood pressure, a leading cause of heart attack and stroke.

"Most people in the U.S. consume too much sodium. The majority of sodium consumed comes from processed, packaged and prepared foods, not from salt people add to their food when cooking or eating," said Susan Mayne, the director of FDA's food safety and nutrition division.

Friday's proposed rule looks to change the FDA's "standards of identity" (SOI) for over 20 items, ranging from cheese to cereal flour.

The SOIs list ingredients that standardized foods must contain, and which ingredients are optional.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)


© Reuters 2023
All news about CHEESE FUTURE (CSC) - CMG/C1
10:10aUS FDA seeks to allow salt substitutes in everyday foods
RE
03/23Britain has held down salad prices, Europe hasn't, says minister
RE
03/21New Zealand’s Trade Deficit Shrinks in February Despite Flat Exports
MT
03/20New Zealand's Trade Deficit Narrows in February
MT
03/15New Zealand's Fonterra profit jumps 50% on stronger dairy prices
RE
03/15EnWave Sells NutraDried Assets, Signs Royalty-Bearing License with Creations Foods U.S...
MT
03/14Wuhu Fuchun Dye and Weave Unit to Build 700 Million Yuan Cheese-Dyeing Plant
MT
03/13New Zealand Food Inflation Soars to Over 33-Year High in February on Higher Grocery Foo..
MT
03/12New Zealand Food Prices See Fastest Rise Since September 1989
MT
03/08Amid French pension reform anger, far-right appeal silently grows
RE
Technical analysis trends CHEESE FUTURE (CSC) - CMG/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
