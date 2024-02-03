SHANGHAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China will develop high-oil and high-yielding crop varieties to raise production, state media reported on Saturday, citing a key rural policy document, as Beijing pushes for greater use of bio-technology and mechanisation to secure food security.

The world's largest grains importer reported a record corn crop last year and bumper harvests of other grains, but Beijing continues to push for greater output and lower imports, particularly amid rising tensions with some trade partners, climate-related disasters and military conflicts.

In its annual rural policy blueprint, known as the "No. 1 document", the State Council, China's cabinet, said it will stabilize its grain planting area and implement grain yield improvement projects with good seeds, machines and fields, state news agency Xinhua reported.

It added that it will consolidate the results of the expansion of soybean planting and support the development of high-oil, high-yield varieties. It will also expand the planting of oilseed crops including rapeseed and camelia, it said.

China have in recent months approved the production and sale of genetically modified soybeans and corn seeds, paving the way for commercial planting of GM crops this year. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu and Engen Tham; Editing by William Mallard and David Holmes)