BEIJING (Reuters) - China will use "all strengths" to accelerate the advancement and use of agricultural technology to secure higher productivity and a stable supply of crops, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

"It is necessary to intensify the application of research and development, leave no stone unturned to accelerate high-yield and high-oil soybeans, breakthrough in core technologies such as agricultural machinery in hilly and mountainous areas, and integrate and strengthen the application of technologies, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement.

The world's top buyer of soy and corn has plans to push for higher grain and soybean yields across its existing farmland this year as it seeks to ensure food security for its population of 1.4 billion people.

China must put the innovation of agricultural and rural science and technology in a more prominent position and accelerate its use, the ministry said.

"We will use all strengths to build a powerful and effective scientific and technological innovation system... and accelerate the formation of new agricultural productivity," the ministry said.

It will promptly establish a scientific and technological innovation strategic advisory committee to provide decision-making consultation on major agricultural technology strategies, plans and policies, it said.

China reported a record corn crop of 289 million metric tons in 2023 and bumper harvests of other grains largely due to an increase in planting acreage as authorities reclaimed land used for other crops for staple grains.

But Beijing continues to be concerned with food security, particularly amid rising tensions with trade partners, climate-related disasters and military conflicts.

