Inspections of U.S. corn exports increased dramatically over the Fourth of July holiday compared with the same time last year, according to Department of Agriculture data.

In its latest weekly Grain Export Inspections report issued Monday, the USDA said that for the week ended July 4, inspections of U.S. corn totaled 1.02 million metric tons. That's up from the previous week, but also nearly triple corn inspections from this time last year, which totaled only 375,646 tons.

Leading destinations for corn for the week were Mexico, Japan and Colombia, the USDA said.

Soybean and wheat exports were closer to last year's figures, with both actually dropping from that time. Soybean inspections totaled 273,321 tons, down roughly 27,000 tons from last year, and wheat inspections fell nearly 80,000 tons from last year, totaling 341,005 tons.

CBOT grains are down big in Monday's session, with weather issues seemingly minimal for the otherwise robust U.S. crop. Most-active corn is down 3.5%, soybeans falls 2.8% and wheat sinks 3.5%.

