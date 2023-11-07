By Kirk Maltais

--Corn for December delivery fell 1.7%, to $4.69 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, sent lower as grain traders expect Thursday's WASDE report to show higher corn production than previously expected.

--Wheat for December delivery fell 0.7%, to $5.72 1/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for January delivery fell 0.1%, to $13.62 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Ready Steady: Grain traders are getting their books in order ahead of Thursday's WASDE report from the USDA, said Naomi Blohm of Total Farm Marketing in a note. Today, that means selling pressure on all three grains, with corn getting the brunt of it due to a generally loose supply and demand outlook, while soybeans were sapped of energy seen this morning. "Most of the friendly South American 'bad weather' news has been priced into the market already," said Blohm.

Tightening the Screws: Strength in soy products like soymeal provided a lift for soybeans seen for much of Tuesday, as did continuing weather issues in South America. "The strength of the grain and oilseed sector continues to be in the soybean complex," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX in a note. Suderman added that the possibility that Thursday's WASDE may show a cut to soybean yields also supported futures, although that cut is seen as small by analysts.

INSIGHT

Better Looks: The USDA's weekly Crop Progress report showed an improvement to winter wheat quality ratings, which in turn pressured wheat throughout Tuesday and extended into other grains, according to Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. The USDA said U.S. winter wheat is in 50% good-to-excellent condition, up from 47% reported last week. The report also showed the U.S. harvests as mostly complete, with corn 81% done and soybeans 91% complete.

Filling Up: The USDA reported another flash sale of U.S. soybeans to China Tuesday morning, with China purchasing 110,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery in the 2023/24 marketing year. The sale follows another one of 126,000 tons reported Monday. China's wave of interest in U.S. soybean exports is supportive for CBOT futures, although the main factor at play for soybeans is Brazilian weather, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services in a note, with some speculating that some replanting of acres needs to take place.

AHEAD

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its monthly world supply and demand report at noon ET Thursday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-23 1519ET