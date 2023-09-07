* Brazil confirms record expected corn, soybean output

* Heat, drought to spur early U.S. corn harvest as yields assessed

* Wheat subdued after Wednesday rise

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures were little changed on Thursday as record production in top exporter Brazil and an early start to the U.S. harvest offset worries about Midwest weather.

Soybean prices eased after rising the previous day, also curbed by Brazilian competition as traders awaited a clearer picture on the impact of hot, dry weather on U.S. yields.

Wheat drifted like corn as it held above a three-month low struck earlier this week.

"Large immediate supply of corn is likely to weigh on the market," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at Australian agricultural brokerage IKON Commodities.

Brazil should produce a record 131.8 million metric tons of corn due to an abundant second crop that farmers have nearly finished harvesting, Brazil's food supply agency Conab said on Wednesday.

Corn harvesting in parts of the western U.S. Midwest is starting sooner than normal after hot, dry weather sped the crop to maturity, analysts and agronomists said.

However, there is uncertainty over yield potential after a baking end to summer.

Commodity brokerage StoneX lowered its estimate of the average U.S. 2023 corn yield by 2 bushels an acre to 175 bushels an acre and downgraded its harvest estimate to 15.102 billion bushels.

A farmer survey by brokerage Allendale forecast a lower U.S. 2023 corn yield of 171.51 bushels per acre.

Attention is turning to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's September crop supply/demand report due on Sept. 12.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $4.86-1/4 a bushel at 1158 GMT, after touching a one-week high on Wednesday.

CBOT soybeans fell 0.3% to $13.72 a bushel and wheat slipped 0.2% to $6.08 a bushel.

China imported 9.35 million metric tons of soybeans in August, Reuters calculations based on customs data showed on Thursday, as large purchases of cheap Brazilian beans continued to encourage purchases.

In wheat markets, Russia's Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said fuel shortages threatened to disrupt autumn harvesting and sowing.

That could hinder the flow of cheap grain from Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, which has suppressed prices.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)