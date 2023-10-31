By George Mwangi

Special to Dow Jones Newswires

Tanzania corn production rose by 25% in the marketing year through June 2023, compared with the prior year, the country's agriculture ministry said Tuesday.

Production rose to 8.01 million metric tons in 2022-23 from 6.42 million tons a year earlier, the ministry said in its cereals production statistics report. The report didn't provide a reason for the rise.

Corn production in 2021-22 fell by 9% from 7.04 million tons a year earlier due to drought, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department's recent annual Tanzania: Grain and Feed report.

Corn production in Tanzania is expected to fall by 24% to 6.1 million ton in the current marketing year due to expensive fertilizer and an armyworm outbreak, despite farmers responding to higher prices for the corn by increasing acreage, according to the USDA report.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-23 1107ET