Inspections of U.S. corn exports are down from the previous week, but remain well ahead of last year's rate, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In the USDA's latest Grain Export Inspections report released Monday, corn export inspections were reported at 1.12 million metric tons - down from 1.38 million tons reported last week but up from 550,584 tons at this time last year.

For the full marketing year of 2024/25, corn export inspections total 41.62 million tons. That's up 28% from the previous marketing year.

Soybean inspections totaled 342,293 tons for the week, which is up slightly from last week. Wheat inspections totaled 342,692 tons, down from the previous week. Soybean inspections are down 16% from the previous marketing year, while wheat is up 38%.

CBOT grain futures are lower in today's session, with corn leading the row crop complex lower this morning.

