Export inspections of U.S. soybeans and corn both increased in the week ended Dec. 14, according to the Agriculture Department.

In its weekly Grain Export Inspections report, the department said that soybeans shipments totaled 1.4 million metric tons, up from 999,790 tons the week before. Corn cargos totaled 947,418 tons, up from 725,330.

So far in the market year, corn shipments are higher than a year earlier. Soybean shipments are lower.

Wheat inspections fell to 284,792 tons from 317,156 tons. They are also lower in the market year-to-date comparison.

China was the biggest destination for U.S. soybeans, taking 563,617 tons, the USDA said.

On the CBOT, soybeans for January delivery rise 0.3%. Corn for March delivery falls 1%, while wheat for March is down 0.9%.

