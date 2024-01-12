By Kirk Maltais

The U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its estimates for crop production and stocks for the 2023/24 marketing year, which sent grain futures in Chicago down.

In its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates released Friday, the USDA expects U.S. corn production to total 15.34 billion bushels, while soybean output is seen at 4.17 billion bushels. Both figures are up from last month's projections and are slightly higher than the changes expected by analysts.

Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast corn production at 15.22 billion bushels, with a yield of 174.9 bushel an acre and ending stocks of 2.11 billion bushels. Soybeans were forecast at production of 4.12 billion bushels, with a yield of 49.8 bushels an acre and ending stocks of 238 million bushels.

The USDA also released its quarterly stocks report Friday, which showed inventories for the quarter ended in December mostly higher from the same time last year, and above analyst estimates. Corn stockpiles through December totaled 12.17 billion bushels and wheat stocks came in at 1.41 billion bushels. Soybean stocks totaled 3 billion bushels, slightly down from this time last year.

In another separate report issued Friday, the USDA projected total winter wheat seedings at 34.4 million acres. That's down from last year's figure of 36.7 million acres, and below the analyst target of 35.9 million acres.

After the release of the reports, grains futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell, led by the most-active soybeans contract, which is down 2.3% after slipping 0.1% in early trade. Corn is down 2.1% and wheat is virtually unchanged for the day.

