The Department of Agriculture reports that totals of grains inspected for shipment by the agency mostly declined from this time last year - after the release of the report was delayed.

The USDA said that for the week ended Nov. 23, corn inspections totaled 406,680 metric tons, soybeans totaled 1.44 million tons, and wheat totaled 276,585 tons. All three of these figures are down from last week's, and are mostly lower from this time last year - with the exception of corn, which totaled only 311,658 tons through Nov. 24, 2022.

The report was delayed roughly 45 minutes from its usual release time of 11 a.m. eastern time, which the USDA said is due to unspecified 'technical issues.' The USDA did not elaborate on the cause of the issues.

Delays in USDA data are more common around the end of the year, said Terry Reilly of Marex. "[It's] not an issue that stands out," he said.

CBOT grains are lower in today's session, with corn down 1.8%, soybeans declining 0.3%, and wheat falling 2.9%.

Leading destinations for the week include the Philippines for wheat, Mexico for corn, and China for soybeans.

