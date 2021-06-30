Log in
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
U.S. Ethanol Production, Inventories Stay on the Rise

06/30/2021 | 09:03am EDT
By Kirk Maltais

Both inventories and production of U.S. ethanol rose this week, according to government data--with the uptick for both falling within analyst expectations.

In a weekly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. ethanol inventories rose 452,000 barrels to 21.57 million barrels per day for the week ended June 25--marking the sixth consecutive week that supplies have risen. Analysts surveyed by Dow Jones this week had forecast stocks to rise to as high as 23 million barrels.

Production also rose within analyst forecasts. Production hit a rate of 1.058 million barrels per day this week, up 10,000 barrels per day from last week. Traders had expected production to be anywhere from 1.048 million barrels to 1.068 million barrels.

In trading Wednesday, most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade are lower, trading down 2.8% to $5.34 per bushel.

To see related data, search "U.S. DOE Oil Data: PADD Breakdown" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-21 1103ET

