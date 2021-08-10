U.S. Ethanol Production and Stocks Estimates for Aug 6

The following is a range of analysts' estimates of ethanol production and ethanol inventories for the week ended Aug. 6. Production units are in thousands of barrels per day, while inventories are listed in thousands of barrels. Parentheses indicate a negative number. The report is scheduled to be released at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday by the EIA.

Estimates Actuals ------------- ------- -------- Aug 6 July 30 July 23 ------------------ ------------- ------- -------- PRODUCTION (t/bl) 1,008-1,020 1,013 1,014 ------------------ ------------- ------- -------- STOCKS (t/bl) 22,500-22,799 22,649 22,733 ------------------ ------------- ------- --------

