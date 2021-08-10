Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 08/09
550.25 USc   -0.86%
01:21pU.S. Ethanol Production and Stocks Estimates for Aug 6
DJ
06:59aCorn down as USDA says U.S. crop better than expected
RE
02:07aCorn firms as USDA report shows better crop condition
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Ethanol Production and Stocks Estimates for Aug 6

08/10/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following is a range of analysts' estimates of ethanol production and ethanol inventories for the week ended Aug. 6. Production units are in thousands of barrels per day, while inventories are listed in thousands of barrels. Parentheses indicate a negative number. The report is scheduled to be released at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday by the EIA. 

 
                      Estimates    Actuals 
                    -------------  -------  -------- 
                        Aug 6      July 30  July 23 
------------------  -------------  -------  -------- 
PRODUCTION (t/bl)     1,008-1,020    1,013     1,014 
------------------  -------------  -------  -------- 
STOCKS (t/bl)       22,500-22,799   22,649    22,733 
------------------  -------------  -------  --------

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1320ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.86% 550.25 End-of-day quote.14.67%
WTI 2.31% 68.527 Delayed Quote.39.40%
All news about CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
01:21pU.S. Ethanol Production and Stocks Estimates for Aug 6
DJ
06:59aCorn down as USDA says U.S. crop better than expected
RE
02:07aCorn firms as USDA report shows better crop condition
RE
08/09Corn falls as USDA expects better crop conditions
RE
08/09Corn, soy retreat on U.S. rains, broad declines in commodities
RE
08/09Corn, soy retreat on U.S. rains, broad declines in commodities
RE
08/09Wheat Falls Amid Renewed Covid Concerns -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
08/09Corn Inspections Drop Off
DJ
08/09Soybeans edge higher on strong Chinese demand
RE
08/08Soybeans edge lower, Chinese demand caps losses
RE
More news
Chart CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish