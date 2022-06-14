Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-05-29
777.25 USc   -0.51%
01:36pU.S. Ethanol Production and Stocks Estimates for June 10
DJ
07:27aFarmland Partners Acquires Corn, Soybean Farm for $3.4 Million
MT
06/13Soybeans Slide as Wider Markets Sell Off -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Ethanol Production and Stocks Estimates for June 10

06/14/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following is a range of analysts' estimates of ethanol production and ethanol inventories for the week ended June 10.

Production units are in thousands of barrels per day, while inventories are listed in thousands of barrels. Parentheses indicate a negative number.

The report is scheduled to be released at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday by the EIA. 

 
                    Estimates      Actuals 
                    -------------  -------  ------ 
                    June 10        June 3   May 27 
------------------  -------------  -------  ------ 
PRODUCTION (t/bbl)    1,028-1,040    1,039   1,071 
------------------  -------------  -------  ------ 
STOCKS (t/bbl)      23,532-23,786   23,636  22,961 
------------------  -------------  -------  ------

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 1335ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.51% 777.25 End-of-day quote.31.02%
WTI -0.37% 120.279 Delayed Quote.57.71%
All news about CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
01:36pU.S. Ethanol Production and Stocks Estimates for June 10
DJ
07:27aFarmland Partners Acquires Corn, Soybean Farm for $3.4 Million
MT
06/13Soybeans Slide as Wider Markets Sell Off -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
06/13Else Nutrition to Start Selling Plant-Based Baby Products in Canada; Shares Down 8%
MT
06/10Soybeans Fall Back From Record Close -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
06/09Soybeans Post Record Close on Strong Demand - Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
06/09NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Dow Futures -2-
DJ
06/08Corn Rises in Anticipation of Dry June -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
06/07Corn Higher on Summer Weather Outlook -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
06/07ABB Lands Deal To Automate Renewable Fuels Project In Canada
MT
More news
Chart CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish