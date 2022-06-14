U.S. Ethanol Production and Stocks Estimates for June 10

The following is a range of analysts' estimates of ethanol production and ethanol inventories for the week ended June 10.

Production units are in thousands of barrels per day, while inventories are listed in thousands of barrels. Parentheses indicate a negative number.

The report is scheduled to be released at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday by the EIA.

Estimates Actuals ------------- ------- ------ June 10 June 3 May 27 ------------------ ------------- ------- ------ PRODUCTION (t/bbl) 1,028-1,040 1,039 1,071 ------------------ ------------- ------- ------ STOCKS (t/bbl) 23,532-23,786 23,636 22,961 ------------------ ------------- ------- ------

