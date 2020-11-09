USDA Crop Progress : Corn Progress-Nov 9

For the week ended Nov 8, in percent. * denotes revision. NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not the number of states. NO CONDITION REPORTED: PROGRESS: --Harvested-- 11/08 11/01 2019 Avg Colo 93 84 78 73 Ill 95 89 67 89 Ind 86 73 68 83 Iowa 94 87 58 78 Kans 94 90 88 92 Ky 93 88 96 95 Mich 77 53 31 58 Minn 93 83 58 79 Mo 90 80 77 91 Nebr 93 86 70 78 NC 99 97 100 99 ND 93 84 14 60 Ohio 64 41 60 76 Pa 72 58 63 70 SD 92 85 36 69 Tenn 97 94 100 99 Tex 95 92 91 92 Wis 78 55 27 57 18-state avg 91 82 62 80

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-20 1615ET