USDA Crop Progress : Corn Progress-Nov 9

For the week ended Nov 8, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
11/08 11/01 2019 Avg
Colo 93 84 78 73
Ill 95 89 67 89
Ind 86 73 68 83
Iowa 94 87 58 78
Kans 94 90 88 92
Ky 93 88 96 95
Mich 77 53 31 58
Minn 93 83 58 79
Mo 90 80 77 91
Nebr 93 86 70 78
NC 99 97 100 99
ND 93 84 14 60
Ohio 64 41 60 76
Pa 72 58 63 70
SD 92 85 36 69
Tenn 97 94 100 99
Tex 95 92 91 92
Wis 78 55 27 57
18-state
avg 91 82 62 80
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-09-20 1615ET