CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 11/09
407.5 USc   +0.18%
04:16pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Corn Progress-Nov 9
DJ
04:04pSoybeans Rise on Export Sales Strength
DJ
12:56pSoy futures set new four-year top amid COVID-19 vaccine hopes
RE
Summary 
Most relevantAll News

USDA Crop Progress : Corn Progress-Nov 9

11/09/2020 | 04:16pm EST
    For the week ended Nov 8, in percent.  * denotes revision. 
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not 
the number of states. 
 
NO CONDITION REPORTED: 
 
PROGRESS: 
 
              --Harvested-- 
         11/08 11/01  2019   Avg 
Colo        93    84    78    73 
Ill         95    89    67    89 
Ind         86    73    68    83 
Iowa        94    87    58    78 
Kans        94    90    88    92 
Ky          93    88    96    95 
Mich        77    53    31    58 
Minn        93    83    58    79 
Mo          90    80    77    91 
Nebr        93    86    70    78 
NC          99    97   100    99 
ND          93    84    14    60 
Ohio        64    41    60    76 
Pa          72    58    63    70 
SD          92    85    36    69 
Tenn        97    94   100    99 
Tex         95    92    91    92 
Wis         78    55    27    57 
18-state 
avg         91    82    62    80

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-20 1615ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.61% 407.5 End-of-day quote.4.90%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.19% 597.5 End-of-day quote.7.74%
