USDA Crop Progress : Corn Progress-Apr 5

For the week ended Apr 4, in percent. * denotes revision. NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not the number of states. NO CONDITION REPORTED: PROGRESS: --Planted-- 04/04 03/28 2020 Avg Colo 0 (NA) 0 0 Ill 0 (NA) 0 0 Ind 0 (NA) 0 0 Iowa 0 (NA) 0 0 Kans 2 (NA) 1 3 Ky 0 (NA) 0 1 Mich 0 (NA) 0 0 Minn 0 (NA) 0 0 Mo 1 (NA) 0 2 Nebr 0 (NA) 0 0 NC 1 (NA) 5 5 ND 0 (NA) 0 0 Ohio 0 (NA) 0 0 Pa 0 (NA) 0 0 SD 0 (NA) 0 0 Tenn 1 (NA) 1 4 Tex 55 50 56 53 Wis 0 (NA) 0 0 18-state avg 2 (NA) 2 2

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-21 1716ET