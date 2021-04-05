USDA Crop Progress : Corn Progress-Apr 5

For the week ended Apr 4, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Planted--
04/04 03/28 2020 Avg
Colo 0 (NA) 0 0
Ill 0 (NA) 0 0
Ind 0 (NA) 0 0
Iowa 0 (NA) 0 0
Kans 2 (NA) 1 3
Ky 0 (NA) 0 1
Mich 0 (NA) 0 0
Minn 0 (NA) 0 0
Mo 1 (NA) 0 2
Nebr 0 (NA) 0 0
NC 1 (NA) 5 5
ND 0 (NA) 0 0
Ohio 0 (NA) 0 0
Pa 0 (NA) 0 0
SD 0 (NA) 0 0
Tenn 1 (NA) 1 4
Tex 55 50 56 53
Wis 0 (NA) 0 0
18-state
avg 2 (NA) 2 2
