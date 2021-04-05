Log in
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 04/05
553.25 USc   -1.16%
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
USDA CROP PROGRESS  : Corn Progress-Apr 5
DJ
Soybean futures advance on U.S. supply concerns
RE
USDA Crop Progress : Corn Progress-Apr 5

04/05/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
    For the week ended Apr 4, in percent.  * denotes revision. 
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not 
the number of states. 
 
NO CONDITION REPORTED: 
 
PROGRESS: 
 
              --Planted-- 
         04/04 03/28  2020   Avg 
Colo         0  (NA)     0     0 
Ill          0  (NA)     0     0 
Ind          0  (NA)     0     0 
Iowa         0  (NA)     0     0 
Kans         2  (NA)     1     3 
Ky           0  (NA)     0     1 
Mich         0  (NA)     0     0 
Minn         0  (NA)     0     0 
Mo           1  (NA)     0     2 
Nebr         0  (NA)     0     0 
NC           1  (NA)     5     5 
ND           0  (NA)     0     0 
Ohio         0  (NA)     0     0 
Pa           0  (NA)     0     0 
SD           0  (NA)     0     0 
Tenn         1  (NA)     1     4 
Tex         55    50    56    53 
Wis          0  (NA)     0     0 
18-state 
avg          2  (NA)     2     2

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-21 1716ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.16% 553.25 End-of-day quote.15.65%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.15% 618 End-of-day quote.-4.61%
