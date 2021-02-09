Log in
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 02/08
563.75 USc   +2.78%
06:30aU.S. sees corn, soy supplies shrinking as exports rise
RE
06:18aUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Feb 9
DJ
06:17aUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Feb 9
DJ
USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Feb 9

02/09/2021 | 12:17pm EST
                      U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use 1/ 
===================================================================== 
Item                          2019/20                   2020/21 
                           prev     Feb 9         prev        Feb 9 
===================================================================== 
FEED GRAINS                             Million acres 
Area 
Planted                   100.6     100.6         102.3         102.3 
Harvested                  89.1      89.1          90.7          90.7 
Yield per harvested                     Metric tons 
acre                       4.03      4.03          4.13          4.13 
                                       Million metric tons 
Beginning stocks           60.5      60.5          51.8          51.8 
Production                359.2     359.2         374.3         374.3 
Imports                     2.8       2.8           2.4           2.4 
Supply, total             422.4     422.4         428.5         428.5 
Feed and residual         154.4     154.4         147.2         147.2 
Food, seed industrial     165.7     165.7         166.5         166.4 
Domestic, total           320.1     320.1         313.7         313.6 
Exports                    50.5      50.5          72.3          73.8 
Use, total                370.6     370.6         386.1         387.3 
Ending stocks, total       51.8      51.8          42.4          41.1 
 
CORN 
Area                                    Million acres 
Planted                    89.7      89.7          90.8          90.8 
Harvested                  81.3      81.3          82.5          82.5 
Yield per harvested                       Bushels 
acre                      167.5     167.5         172.0         172.0 
                                      Million bushels 
Beginning stocks          2,221     2,221         1,919         1,919 
Production               13,620    13,620        14,182        14,182 
Imports                      42        42            25            25 
Supply, total            15,883    15,883        16,127        16,127 
Feed and residual         5,903     5,903         5,650         5,650 
Food,seed industrial 2/   6,282     6,282         6,375         6,375 
Ethanol for fuel 3/       4,852     4,852         4,950         4,950 
Domestic, total          12,185    12,185        12,025        12,025 
Exports                   1,778     1,778         2,550         2,600 
Use, total               13,963    13,963        14,575        14,625 
Ending stocks, total      1,919     1,919         1,552         1,502 
Avg. farm prc($/bu) 4/     3.56      3.56          4.20          4.30 
===================================================================== 
Note: Totals may not add due to rounding.  1/ Marketing year beginning 
September 1 for corn and sorghum; June 1 for barley and oats.  2/ For a 
breakout of FSI corn uses  see Feed Outlook table 5 or access the data on the 
Web through the Feed Grains Database at 
www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/feed-grains-database.aspx.  3/ Corn processed 
in ethanol plants to produce ethanol and by-products including distillers' 
grains  corn gluten feed  corn gluten meal  and corn oil.  4/ Marketing-year 
weighted average price received by farmers. 
 
 
Write to Rose Ridinger at csstat@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-21 1216ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.78% 563.75 End-of-day quote.16.48%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.63% 61.06 Delayed Quote.15.86%
OATS FUTURES (O) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.65% 355 End-of-day quote.-1.59%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.26% 655.75 End-of-day quote.2.38%
WTI 0.50% 58.342 Delayed Quote.19.09%
