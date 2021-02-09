USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Feb 9

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use 1/
=====================================================================
Item 2019/20 2020/21
prev Feb 9 prev Feb 9
=====================================================================
FEED GRAINS Million acres
Area
Planted 100.6 100.6 102.3 102.3
Harvested 89.1 89.1 90.7 90.7
Yield per harvested Metric tons
acre 4.03 4.03 4.13 4.13
Million metric tons
Beginning stocks 60.5 60.5 51.8 51.8
Production 359.2 359.2 374.3 374.3
Imports 2.8 2.8 2.4 2.4
Supply, total 422.4 422.4 428.5 428.5
Feed and residual 154.4 154.4 147.2 147.2
Food, seed industrial 165.7 165.7 166.5 166.4
Domestic, total 320.1 320.1 313.7 313.6
Exports 50.5 50.5 72.3 73.8
Use, total 370.6 370.6 386.1 387.3
Ending stocks, total 51.8 51.8 42.4 41.1
CORN
Area Million acres
Planted 89.7 89.7 90.8 90.8
Harvested 81.3 81.3 82.5 82.5
Yield per harvested Bushels
acre 167.5 167.5 172.0 172.0
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 2,221 2,221 1,919 1,919
Production 13,620 13,620 14,182 14,182
Imports 42 42 25 25
Supply, total 15,883 15,883 16,127 16,127
Feed and residual 5,903 5,903 5,650 5,650
Food,seed industrial 2/ 6,282 6,282 6,375 6,375
Ethanol for fuel 3/ 4,852 4,852 4,950 4,950
Domestic, total 12,185 12,185 12,025 12,025
Exports 1,778 1,778 2,550 2,600
Use, total 13,963 13,963 14,575 14,625
Ending stocks, total 1,919 1,919 1,552 1,502
Avg. farm prc($/bu) 4/ 3.56 3.56 4.20 4.30
=====================================================================
Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning
September 1 for corn and sorghum; June 1 for barley and oats. 2/ For a
breakout of FSI corn uses see Feed Outlook table 5 or access the data on the
Web through the Feed Grains Database at
www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/feed-grains-database.aspx. 3/ Corn processed
in ethanol plants to produce ethanol and by-products including distillers'
grains corn gluten feed corn gluten meal and corn oil. 4/ Marketing-year
weighted average price received by farmers.
