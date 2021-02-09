USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Feb 9

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use 1/ ===================================================================== Item 2019/20 2020/21 prev Feb 9 prev Feb 9 ===================================================================== FEED GRAINS Million acres Area Planted 100.6 100.6 102.3 102.3 Harvested 89.1 89.1 90.7 90.7 Yield per harvested Metric tons acre 4.03 4.03 4.13 4.13 Million metric tons Beginning stocks 60.5 60.5 51.8 51.8 Production 359.2 359.2 374.3 374.3 Imports 2.8 2.8 2.4 2.4 Supply, total 422.4 422.4 428.5 428.5 Feed and residual 154.4 154.4 147.2 147.2 Food, seed industrial 165.7 165.7 166.5 166.4 Domestic, total 320.1 320.1 313.7 313.6 Exports 50.5 50.5 72.3 73.8 Use, total 370.6 370.6 386.1 387.3 Ending stocks, total 51.8 51.8 42.4 41.1 CORN Area Million acres Planted 89.7 89.7 90.8 90.8 Harvested 81.3 81.3 82.5 82.5 Yield per harvested Bushels acre 167.5 167.5 172.0 172.0 Million bushels Beginning stocks 2,221 2,221 1,919 1,919 Production 13,620 13,620 14,182 14,182 Imports 42 42 25 25 Supply, total 15,883 15,883 16,127 16,127 Feed and residual 5,903 5,903 5,650 5,650 Food,seed industrial 2/ 6,282 6,282 6,375 6,375 Ethanol for fuel 3/ 4,852 4,852 4,950 4,950 Domestic, total 12,185 12,185 12,025 12,025 Exports 1,778 1,778 2,550 2,600 Use, total 13,963 13,963 14,575 14,625 Ending stocks, total 1,919 1,919 1,552 1,502 Avg. farm prc($/bu) 4/ 3.56 3.56 4.20 4.30 ===================================================================== Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning September 1 for corn and sorghum; June 1 for barley and oats. 2/ For a breakout of FSI corn uses see Feed Outlook table 5 or access the data on the Web through the Feed Grains Database at www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/feed-grains-database.aspx. 3/ Corn processed in ethanol plants to produce ethanol and by-products including distillers' grains corn gluten feed corn gluten meal and corn oil. 4/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers. Write to Rose Ridinger at csstat@dowjones.com

