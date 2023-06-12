By Kirk Maltais

--Corn for July delivery rose 2.2%, to $6.17 3/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, with traders adding in risk premium for weather as dry soil moistures are increasingly seen in the eastern Corn Belt.

--Wheat for July delivery rose 0.8% to $6.35 a bushel.

--Soybeans for July delivery fell 0.9% to $13.73 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Dry Outlook: Corn was driven by the expectation that a drier outlook for weather in the U.S. will negatively impact the new crop - with planting essentially completed. "Corn is catching the strongest bid on a forecast that continues to run on the dry side while it is still too early for the market to be overly concerned with crop stress on the beans," said Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives in a note. Scattered showers were seen in growing areas over the weekend, but future rain prospects are uncertain, said agricultural research firm DTN today.

Skipping Soybeans: Concerns about dry weather this week didn't extend to soybeans today. At this point of the year, corn is particularly affected by adverse weather, while soybean crops are still being planted and are too new to be extensively damaged by hot weather. Hot weather affects soybean futures more in August, said Joel Karlin of Ocean States Research. Also pressuring soybeans today is weaker crude oil futures, Karlin added. WTI crude oil futures are down 4.7% to below $67 a barrel in trading this afternoon.

Shrinking Influence: Grain traders appeared today to shrug off indications that Russia wants to exit the Black Sea grain export deal. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters today that he is working to reach a compromise with Russia to continue the deal, but that he has increased pessimism about that possibility. "The statement from Guterres is unusual for him since he has been optimistic about its renewal," said AgResource in a note. "We argue that the market is tired of hearing [about] the on-again off-again Black Sea Export corridor."

INSIGHT

Forward Looking: Traders today brushed off Friday's WASDE report in favor of monitoring weather patterns across the U.S. Corn Belt. "The markets did not really care much," said John Payne of Hedgepoint Global in a note. Reports providing updates on the growth of the new crop are expected to take precedence in trader's minds, said Payne. "Going forward, crop progress reports will be watched closely for corn and beans," he said, noting that upcoming stocks and acreage reports at the end of the month will be more important for grain futures.

Spreading Abroad: Conditions in the western Corn Belt have been afflicted by drought conditions all spring, but farmers in the eastern Corn Belt are struggling with drying soil moisture as well. "Abnormally dry conditions across Indiana are causing concerns for farmers during a season of crop growth," said agronomists with Purdue University and Indiana State University in a note. Agronomists said that corn crop conditions have deteriorated significantly in recent weeks, with drought conditions expected to develop if lacking rainfall continues.

AHEAD

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

