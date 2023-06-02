  1. Corn
CORN
Future

End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 02:19:59 2023-06-01 pm EDT Intraday chart for CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 5-day change 1st Jan Change
593.50 USc -0.08% +1.06% -12.53%
09:30pm Grain Futures Rise On Dry Weather Forecasts -- Daily Grain Highlights DJ
10:36pm US escalates dispute with Mexico over GM corn, after formal consultations fail RE
Latest news about Corn
Grain Futures Rise On Dry Weather Forecasts -- Daily Grain Highlights
US escalates dispute with Mexico over GM corn, after formal consultations fail
U.S. Reports Positive Corn Export Sales
World food prices fall to two-year low in May - UN food agency
Easing of China's soybean appetite puts Brazil crop growth into question -Braun
US weather worries lift soybeans, new-crop corn; wheat climbs
Wheat Futures Rise as Weather Outlook Looks Dry -- Daily Grain Highlights
Brazil posts record trade surplus in May on surging exports
Wheat extends bounce with weather, demand in focus
Wheat rises for second session on bargain-buying, China crop woes
