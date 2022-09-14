Daily Ethanol Production Slides More Than Expected

By Kirk Maltais

Daily ethanol production in the U.S. fell back in the past week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

In its latest weekly report, the EIA said that daily ethanol production declined to 963,000 barrels a day for the week ended Sept. 9, a drop-off from 989,000 barrels a day the previous week. It is the lowest daily ethanol production figure since late April.

Analysts surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires this week had forecast production to hit anywhere from 975,000 barrels to 994,000 barrels per day.

Ethanol stocks for the week fell, sliding to 22.84 million barrels, down from 23.14 million barrels the previous week. Analysts had forecast stocks from 22.5 million barrels to 23.58 million barrels. It is the third week in a row that stocks have slid.

Corn futures on the CBOT were lower in trading, with the most-active contract down 0.7% to $6.88 a bushel.

