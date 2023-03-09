Advanced search
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
2023-03-08
634.75 USc   -1.13%
05:44aEgypt's 1Q Corn Imports Fell 54%
01:41aGansu Yasheng Plans to Set Up Corn Seed Production Base
03/08Wheat drops to 18-month low on Black Sea grain deal optimism
Egypt's 1Q Corn Imports Fell 54%

03/09/2023
By George Mwangi

Special to Dow Jones Newswires


Egypt corn imports fell by 54% in the first quarter of the current marketing year beginning October, the U.S Agriculture Department said late Wednesday.

Egypt imported around 1.4 million metric tons of corn in the October through December period, down from around 3.0 million tons in the prior-year period, the USDA said in its March "Grain: World Markets and Trade" report.

Corn imports in the first quarter of 2022-23 is the lowest since the 2008-09 marketing year, it said.

In 2022-23, Egypt corn imports are forecast to fall by 8% to 9.0 million tons, the lowest since the 2017-18 marketing year, it said.

"Import restrictions enforced by Egypt in 2022 have compounded ongoing foreign currency challenges, causing major disruptions for Egypt's feed grain traders," the USDA said.

In 2021-22, almost all of corn exports to Egypt were supplied by Brazil, Argentina, Ukraine, and the European Union, accounting for 48%, 25%, 17% and 8% of the total share, respectively, it said.

In 2022-23, Egypt's weaker corn imports might also be attributed to lower production in its main suppliers, except Brazil, it said.

"With the season off to an abysmal start, Egypt will need to considerably increase its pace of imports to reach the current import forecast of 9.0 million tons," it said.

Egypt is North Africa's largest producer, importer, and consumer of corn, the USDA said.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.13% 634.75 End-of-day quote.-6.48%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.22% 449.7 Real-time Quote.-0.85%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.11% 211.2316 Delayed Quote.11.33%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.11% 5.4345 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.14% 147.13 Real-time Quote.-2.76%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.40% 518.4726 Real-time Quote.-6.52%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 199.97 Delayed Quote.12.97%
Chart CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
