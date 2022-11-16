Advanced search
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-11-15
666.50 USc   +1.41%
Ethanol Production Falls Less Than Expected

11/16/2022 | 11:10am EST
By Paulo Trevisani

Daily production of ethanol in the U.S. declined last week, but the drop was smaller than analysts were expecting.

In its latest weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said daily production of U.S. ethanol fell to 1.011 million barrels a day for the week ended Nov. 11, from 1.051 million barrels per day reported last week. That's the lowest level since early October.

Analysts surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires had forecast daily production to land anywhere between 1.04 million and 1.06 million barrels a day. Daily production is now 4.6% lower than where it was in the second week of November last year.

Ethanol inventories fell 894,000 barrels from last week's projection, totaling 21.3 million barrels. Analysts surveyed had forecast this figure to land between 22 million barrels and 22.24 million barrels.

Most-active corn futures on the CBOT are down 0.3%.

To see related data, search "U.S. DOE Oil Data: PADD Breakdown" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-22 1110ET

