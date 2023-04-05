Ghana Corn Production Forecast to Rise 20% in 2023-24

By George Mwangi

Ghana's corn production is forecast to rise by 20% in the marketing year from July 2023 through June 2024, the U.S. Agriculture Department said late Monday.

Production is expected to rise to 3.6 million metric tons from 3.0 million in the current year, the department said in its Ghana annual grain and feed report.

Corn production in Ghana is mainly rainfall dependent, and a favorable weather forecast compared to the preceding year has made most farmers confident of good yields in the 2023-24 season, it said.

Higher prices have also induced farmers who shifted to legumes to return to corn production, it said.

The use of improved seeds is expected to ameliorate the effect of insufficient fertilizer application--or the lack of it in some cases--on yields, it said.

In 2023-24, Ghana's corn imports are forecast to remain unchanged at 100,000 metric tons, same as this year, due to the expected increase in domestic production, according to the report.

The imported corn is largely used for feed, it said. Argentina, South Africa, Brazil, United States, Thailand, India, and Ivory Coast are the major suppliers of corn to Ghana, it said.

