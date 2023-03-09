Advanced search
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
2023-03-08
634.75 USc   -1.13%
Morocco Corn Imports Fell 8% on Month for February-March Period

03/09/2023
By George Mwangi

Special to Dow Jones Newswires


Morocco corn imports posted an on-month decline of 8% for the month ended March 8, the U.S Agriculture Department said late Wednesday.

Imports fell to 2.3 million metric tons, down from 2.5 million in the previous period, due to lower exports from Argentina, the USDA said in its March "Grain: World Markets and Trade" report.

Argentinean and Brazilian corn imports amount to 90% of Morocco's corn imports, while the U.S. is the third largest exporter of corn, accounting for 7%, according to the U.S. grains council 2023 report.

In Morocco, poultry and dairy sectors are the main consumers of imported corn, the council report said.

In 2022, Morocco's corn production fell by 4.1% to 115,000 tons compared with the prior year, according to the USDA.


