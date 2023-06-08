Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings PLC - holding company of Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Ltd, a pharmaceutical group developing prescription cannabinoid medicines - Appoints Tim Corn as new chief medical officer, effective immediately.

Corn is an independent pharmaceuticals' consultant, and is currently CMO at Nodenza Inc, as well as a medical adviser to Confo Therapeutics SA. He will oversee Oxford Cannabinoid's clinical research and development activities, while also providing expert medical guidance and advice to the team. Oxford Cannabinoid did not specify if Corn would leave his position at Nodenza.

Current stock price: 1.15 pence, up 2.2% in London on Thursday afternoon

12-month change: up 21%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

