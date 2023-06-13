The following is a range of analysts' estimates of ethanol production and ethanol inventories for the week ended June 9. Production units are in thousands of barrels per day, while inventories are listed in thousands of barrels. Parentheses indicate a negative number. The report is scheduled to be released at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Estimates Actuals Jun 9 Jun 2 May 26 PRODUCTION (t/bl) 1,010-1,041 1,036 1,033 STOCKS (t/bl) 22,848-23,148 22,948 22,332

