The following is a range of analysts' estimates of ethanol production and ethanol inventories for the week ended June 9. Production units are in thousands of barrels per day, while inventories are listed in thousands of barrels. Parentheses indicate a negative number. The report is scheduled to be released at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
                     Estimates        Actuals 
                       Jun 9        Jun 2  May 26 
PRODUCTION (t/bl)   1,010-1,041     1,036   1,033 
STOCKS (t/bl)      22,848-23,148   22,948  22,332

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-23 1409ET