CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. government raised its domestic supply outlook for corn and soybeans on Friday due to waning export demand for both commodities.

U.S. corn stocks for the 2022/23 marketing year that ends on Aug 31 were seen at 1.452 billion bushels, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. Soybean end stocks for 2022/23 were pegged at 230 million bushels.

That compares with the government's May forecasts of 1.417 billion bushels of corn and 215 million bushels of soybeans.

For the 2023/24 marketing year, USDA raised its corn stocks forecast to 2.257 billion bushels from 2.222 billion and its soybean stocks forecast to 350 million from 335 million bushels. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)