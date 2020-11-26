Indonesia palm oil deforestation exposing firms to $10 bln of risks - study

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Forest-related risks could
cost companies that trade in or use Indonesian palm oil as much
as $10 billion this year, according to a study of more than 100
firms published by a global environmental group.
The non-profit CDP said it surveyed 125 firms that are
producing, sourcing or using Indonesian palm oil, and
respondents collectively reported as much as $10 billion in
potential financial impacts from reputational and market risks.
Indonesia is the world's largest producer of palm oil, a
versatile edible oil found consumer goods from food to
cosmetics. It is also home to the biggest forests outside of the
Amazon and Congo.
Environmental groups have blamed palm oil cultivation for
widespread deforestation and the killing of endangered animals.
"Brand damage is the greatest financial risk, with a
potential financial impact totaling $4.2 billion," CDP, formerly
known as the Carbon Disclosure Project, said in the study
released late Wednesday.
"Given that less than half of companies provided financial
information, this is likely to be an underestimate of the true
potential financial impact," it added.
Other risks included reduced demand, production capacity and
disruption in sales.
The cost of risk had doubled from 2019 to 2020, with more
firms disclosing information and rising awareness of
deforestation among consumers and companies, it said.
Indonesia in June said that it had scaled back protection of
tropical forests ahead of the worst fires season because of
budget cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Deforestation for palm oil has led countries to restrict
imports of the edible oil, while labour concerns has seen the
U.S. block some Malaysian palm oil products.
Indonesia's Palm Oil Association on Thursday questioned the
CDP findings and said firms had adhered to domestic industry
standards.
"We have never heard complaints ... that the use of palm oil
materials causes greater financial risk," a spokesman said.
"It doesn't make sense because palm oil is a competitive
product in terms of price."
