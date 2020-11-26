Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex  >  CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Indonesia palm oil deforestation exposing firms to $10 bln of risks - study

11/26/2020 | 03:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Forest-related risks could cost companies that trade in or use Indonesian palm oil as much as $10 billion this year, according to a study of more than 100 firms published by a global environmental group.

The non-profit CDP said it surveyed 125 firms that are producing, sourcing or using Indonesian palm oil, and respondents collectively reported as much as $10 billion in potential financial impacts from reputational and market risks.

Indonesia is the world's largest producer of palm oil, a versatile edible oil found consumer goods from food to cosmetics. It is also home to the biggest forests outside of the Amazon and Congo.

Environmental groups have blamed palm oil cultivation for widespread deforestation and the killing of endangered animals.

"Brand damage is the greatest financial risk, with a potential financial impact totaling $4.2 billion," CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project, said in the study released late Wednesday.

"Given that less than half of companies provided financial information, this is likely to be an underestimate of the true potential financial impact," it added.

Other risks included reduced demand, production capacity and disruption in sales.

The cost of risk had doubled from 2019 to 2020, with more firms disclosing information and rising awareness of deforestation among consumers and companies, it said.

Indonesia in June said that it had scaled back protection of tropical forests ahead of the worst fires season because of budget cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deforestation for palm oil has led countries to restrict imports of the edible oil, while labour concerns has seen the U.S. block some Malaysian palm oil products.

Indonesia's Palm Oil Association on Thursday questioned the CDP findings and said firms had adhered to domestic industry standards.

"We have never heard complaints ... that the use of palm oil materials causes greater financial risk," a spokesman said.

"It doesn't make sense because palm oil is a competitive product in terms of price." (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Additional reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 791.75 End-of-day quote.13.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.43% 48.1 Delayed Quote.-30.61%
WTI -1.05% 45.23 Delayed Quote.-29.68%
All news about CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
03:24aIndonesia palm oil deforestation exposing firms to $10 bln of risks - study
RE
11/23Sime Darby Plantation 3Q Net Profit Driven by Higher Palm Oil Prices
DJ
11/20China securities market regulator says will allow overseas investors to trade..
RE
11/17Malaysia's FGV says crude palm oil output to worsen in fourth quarter
RE
11/17Malaysia's FGV says crude palm oil output to worsen in Q4
RE
11/16IOI Corp.'s First-Quarter Net Profit Jumped 87% on Forex, Palm Oil Gains
DJ
11/13India trims palm oil purchases as rising prices make soyoil attractive
RE
11/10Malaysia's October Palm Oil Exports Rose 3.8% to 1.67 Million Tons, MPOB Says
DJ
11/09Malaysia end-Oct palm oil stockpiles fall to three-year low - MPOB
RE
10/16India's September palm oil imports slump 27% on tepid demand - trade body
RE
More news
Chart CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ