Indonesia's July palm oil exports at 3.13 mln T, says association

JAKARTA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia, the world's top palm
oil producer, exported 3.13 million tonnes of palm oil in July,
including refined products, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association
(GAPKI) said on Sunday.
It rose from 2.92 million tonnes a year earlier and compared
to 2.77 million tonnes in June.
Indonesia produced 4.23 million tonnes of crude palm and
palm kernel oils in July, GAPKI said in a statement, and the
country's stockpile stood at 3.62 million tonnes at the end of
July.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska
Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)