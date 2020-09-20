Log in
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex - 09/18
712.5 USD   +1.71%
01:04aIndonesia's July palm oil exports at 3.13 mln T, says association
RE
09/14Indonesia Aug trade surplus seen at near $2.2 bln, export fall slowing
RE
09/12North Korea Sanctions Violations Alleged by U.S. -- WSJ
DJ
News 
All News

Indonesia's July palm oil exports at 3.13 mln T, says association

09/20/2020 | 01:04am EDT

JAKARTA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, exported 3.13 million tonnes of palm oil in July, including refined products, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said on Sunday.

It rose from 2.92 million tonnes a year earlier and compared to 2.77 million tonnes in June.

Indonesia produced 4.23 million tonnes of crude palm and palm kernel oils in July, GAPKI said in a statement, and the country's stockpile stood at 3.62 million tonnes at the end of July. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.71% 712.5 End-of-day quote.0.29%
KERNEL HOLDING S.A. -0.38% 39.25 End-of-day quote.-13.26%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.37% 43.06 Delayed Quote.-34.44%
WTI 0.04% 40.876 Delayed Quote.-33.38%
