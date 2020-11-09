Malaysia end-Oct palm oil stockpiles fall to three-year low - MPOB

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil
inventories in October tumbled to their lowest since June 2017,
contracting 8.6% from the month before to 1.57 million tonnes,
according to industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board
(MPOB) on Tuesday.
October crude palm oil production fell 7.8% from September
to 1.72 million tonnes.
Palm oil exports rose 3.8% on month to 1.67 million tonnes,
MPOB said.
A Reuters poll had estimated October inventories to fall
9.8% to 1.56 million tonnes. Production had been expected to
fall 5.6%, while exports were seen rising 5.5%.
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)