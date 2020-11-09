Malaysia end-Oct palm oil stockpiles fall to three-year low - MPOB

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil inventories in October tumbled to their lowest since June 2017, contracting 8.6% from the month before to 1.57 million tonnes, according to industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) on Tuesday.

October crude palm oil production fell 7.8% from September to 1.72 million tonnes.

Palm oil exports rose 3.8% on month to 1.67 million tonnes, MPOB said.

A Reuters poll had estimated October inventories to fall 9.8% to 1.56 million tonnes. Production had been expected to fall 5.6%, while exports were seen rising 5.5%.

