CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Malaysia's February Palm Oil Exports 0.9 Million Tons; Down 5.5%, MPOB Says

03/09/2021 | 11:52pm EST
Malaysia's palm oil exports were down 5.5% on month at 0.90 million metric tons in February, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.

The following are details of the February crop data and revised numbers for January, issued by MPOB: 

 
                          February    January        Change 
                                                   On Month 
  Crude Palm Oil Output  1,105,590  1,126,457  Dn     1.85% 
       Palm Oil Exports    895,556    947,539  Dn     5.49% 
Palm Kernel Oil Exports     64,317     69,397  Dn     7.32% 
       Palm Oil Imports     87,326    165,198  Dn    47.14% 
         Closing Stocks  1,300,808  1,324,626  Dn      1.8% 
         Crude Palm Oil    656,047    640,435  Up     2.44% 
     Processed Palm Oil    644,761    684,191  Dn     5.76% 
 
 
This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-21 2351ET

