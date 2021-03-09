Malaysia's February Palm Oil Exports 0.9 Million Tons; Down 5.5%, MPOB Says

Malaysia's palm oil exports were down 5.5% on month at 0.90 million metric tons in February, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.

The following are details of the February crop data and revised numbers for January, issued by MPOB:

February January Change On Month Crude Palm Oil Output 1,105,590 1,126,457 Dn 1.85% Palm Oil Exports 895,556 947,539 Dn 5.49% Palm Kernel Oil Exports 64,317 69,397 Dn 7.32% Palm Oil Imports 87,326 165,198 Dn 47.14% Closing Stocks 1,300,808 1,324,626 Dn 1.8% Crude Palm Oil 656,047 640,435 Up 2.44% Processed Palm Oil 644,761 684,191 Dn 5.76% This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

