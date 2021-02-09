Malaysia's January Palm Oil Exports 947,000 Tons; Down 42%, MPOB Says

Malaysia's palm oil exports were down 42% on month at 947,000 metric tons in January, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.

The following are details of the January crop data and revised numbers for December, issued by MPOB:

January December Change On Month Crude Palm Oil Output 1,126,629 1,333,639 Dn 15.52% Palm Oil Exports 947,395 1,642,835 Dn 42.33% Palm Kernel Oil Exports 62,432 145,551 Dn 57.11% Palm Oil Imports 165,198 282,058 Dn 41.43% Closing Stocks 1,324,963 1,265,698 Up 4.68% Crude Palm Oil 640,781 583,811 Up 9.76% Processed Palm Oil 684,182 681,887 Up 0.34%

