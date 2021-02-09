Log in
Malaysia's January Palm Oil Exports 947,000 Tons; Down 42%, MPOB Says

02/09/2021 | 11:55pm EST
Malaysia's palm oil exports were down 42% on month at 947,000 metric tons in January, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.

The following are details of the January crop data and revised numbers for December, issued by MPOB: 

 
                           January   December        Change 
                                                   On Month 
  Crude Palm Oil Output  1,126,629  1,333,639  Dn    15.52% 
       Palm Oil Exports    947,395  1,642,835  Dn    42.33% 
Palm Kernel Oil Exports     62,432    145,551  Dn    57.11% 
       Palm Oil Imports    165,198    282,058  Dn    41.43% 
         Closing Stocks  1,324,963  1,265,698  Up     4.68% 
         Crude Palm Oil    640,781    583,811  Up     9.76% 
     Processed Palm Oil    684,182    681,887  Up     0.34%

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-21 2354ET

