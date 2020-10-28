Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex  >  CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Malaysia's Sept exports rise 13.6% year-on-year, fastest in nearly two years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 12:43am EDT

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian exports jumped 13.6% in September from a year earlier, rising at their fastest pace in nearly two years amid a surge in demand for manufactured and agricultural goods, particularly palm oil and rubber, government data showed on Wednesday.

The jump was the highest since October 2018, when exports had risen 17.7%, and also beat analysts' expectations of a 5.5% growth in a Reuters poll. In August, exports had fallen 2.9%.

Imports in September shrank by 3.9% from a year earlier, slowing from the 6.5% decline in the prior month, the data showed. Analysts had expected a fall of 3.8%.

Malaysia's trade surplus in September widened to 22 billion ringgit ($5.28 billion) from 13.2 billion ringgit the previous month.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
10/16India's September palm oil imports slump 27% on tepid demand - trade body
RE
10/14SUBSCRIBERS : Disregard Malaysia's September Palm Oil Headlines (Oct 12)
DJ
10/13Soybean Futures Gain Following Strong Chinese Demand for Palm Oil
DJ
10/13Indonesia president warns risk of floods, agriculture damage from La Nina
RE
10/12Malaysia's September Palm Oil Exports 1.61 Million Tons; Up 1.9% -MPOB
DJ
10/12Malaysia end-Sept palm oil stockpiles rise 1.24% to 3-month high - MPOB
RE
10/08Palm oil prices to rally in first half of 2021, say top analysts
RE
10/06GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/06LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/06Soybeans Rise in Reaction to Higher Palm Oil Futures
DJ
More news
Chart CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group